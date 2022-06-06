Sarasota Affordable Housing Town Hall set for June 13

A town hall meeting to discuss how the city of Sarasota is addressing housing challenges will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 in the commission chambers at City Hall, 1565 First St.

The special Affordable Housing Town Hall meeting is being hosted by hosted by City Commissioner Hagen Brody.

The event will include presentations from Planning Director Steve Cover and Sarasota Housing Authority President and CEO William Russell, who will discuss their organizations’ roles, current projects and initiatives, as well as how they are helping to create and encourage affordable housing.

“This is a critical opportunity for the community to hear accurate information and to address any questions about what we are doing to make Sarasota a more affordable place to live and the important efforts that are underway,” Brody said.

At its May 16 meeting, commissioners approved transmitting to Tallahassee a proposed amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan to add density to developments in the downtown district and urban edge providing those additional units were attainably priced, defined as households earning 81%-120% of the area median income. In Sarasota County, the household AMI in 2020 was $64,644, placing the attainable housing income range between $52,362 and $77,573.