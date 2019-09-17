 Skip to main content
Your Town
Sarasota Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 3 hours ago

Sarasota adds a citrusy cityscape

Share
Downtown intersection gains a lemony new look.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Orange, Lime, Cocoanut.

Sarasota streets often resemble the produce aisle more than a cityscape.

And now another ingredient to the municipal fruit salad has arrived: the image of a giant lemon crafted of yellow bricks in the pavement of Lemon Avenue and State Street, part of the city’s Lemon Avenue Streetscape project.

The city says the citrusy circle in the street is designed to create an inviting, friendly experience for downtown residents, visitors and business people.

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement