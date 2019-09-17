Sarasota adds a citrusy cityscape

Orange, Lime, Cocoanut.

Sarasota streets often resemble the produce aisle more than a cityscape.

And now another ingredient to the municipal fruit salad has arrived: the image of a giant lemon crafted of yellow bricks in the pavement of Lemon Avenue and State Street, part of the city’s Lemon Avenue Streetscape project.

The city says the citrusy circle in the street is designed to create an inviting, friendly experience for downtown residents, visitors and business people.