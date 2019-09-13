STOP, a resident activist group formed in 2016 to advocate for changes to city policy related to development, announced today it is disbanding.

The decision comes after a June meeting where the City Commission rejected one of STOP’s core objectives: significantly reducing the use of administrative development review for new projects in downtown Sarasota. In a 3-2 vote, the commission declined to change its review procedures.

In an email today, STOP said its steering committee decided to dissolve the group to allow members to pursue other forms of advocacy. That includes electoral advocacy; STOP said it now believes voters will have to select new commissioners for the group to achieve its goals.

STOP, which limited its focus to four main issues, declined to reorient itself because it believed the coalition it organized would fall apart following a move to electoral politics.

“The groups which endorsed STOP! were endorsing particular issues; they did not sign on to endorse candidates,” the email said.

Since 2016, STOP's activism has helped shape the city’s outlook on issues related to planning and zoning. The group took credit for helping to defeat the consideration of a proposed citywide form-based zoning code. When amending the zoning code in the Rosemary District and on the North Trail, city staff has included provisions requiring wider sidewalks — one of STOP's core issues.

Jen Ahearn-Koch, a founding member of STOP, was elected to the City Commission in 2017. Eileen Normile, another founding member, currently sits on the city’s Planning Board.

Despite its successes, STOP has failed to achieve one of its primary goals. The group advocated for the use of public hearings to review large new projects in the downtown core. Currently, the city allows staff to review plans to determine if they comply with the standards outlined in the zoning code.

Although STOP argued allowing more public input on individual projects would improve the quality of development downtown, city planning staff disputed that assertion. Planning Director Steve Cover said he believed most of the complaints he heard from residents would be better addressed by adjusting building regulations, not by changing the method for reviewing development proposals.

At the June meeting, a majority of the commission agreed, directing staff to focus on revising the zoning code and to move on from considering major changes to existing review procedures.

The next City Commission race will take place in August and November 2020. Elections are scheduled for the three district seats on the board.