Sarabay Acres home sells for $3.1 million

A home in Sarabay Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen and Janine Marrone, of Venice, sold their home at 730 Sarabay Road to Jeffrey Hoerle and Allison Stark Draper, of Osprey, for $3.1 million. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,308 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Holiday Harbor

Sean and Amy Bennett, of Huron, S.D., sold their home at 7794 N. Holiday Drive to Tyrone Spear, of Miamisburg, Ohio, for $2.2 million. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,325 square feet of living area.

San Remo Estates

Chickpea’s House LLC sold the home at 1400 Siesta Drive to Ronald Chapman, of Sarasota, for $2.15 million. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,850 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.35 million in 2016.

Aqualane Estates

Kenneth and Sabrina Meredith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1412 Ridgewood Lane to Brian and Wendy Williams, of Sarasota, for $2.05 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,807 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.9 million in 2017.

Sarasota Venice Co.

Jane Bennett, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2390 Pine Terrace to Travis Yates and Laura Yates, of Sarasota, for $770,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2008.

Lewis Combs

John and Stephanie Flores, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1640 Waldemere St. to Brian and Valerie Jones, of Sarasota, for $645,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,826 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $569,000 in 2015.

Dolphin Tower

Rolf Luscher, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 15-K condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Joan Trent, of Nokomis, for $610,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 2013.

Regency House

Anne O’Donnell, trustee, of Winchester, Mass., sold the Unit 401 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to James and Lois Bartis, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,687 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $66,400 in 1973.

River Forest

Travis and Laura Yates sold their home at 5349 Carmilfra Drive to Gene and Melody Lamont, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2004.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Gary and Jonathan Michel, of Charlotte, N.C., sold their Unit 301 condominium at 5420 Eagles Point Circle to Carole Clarke, of Sarasota, for $453,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,930 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,000 in 2000.

Washington Heights

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 3234 S. East Ave. to Jonathan and Ligia Hall, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,229 square feet of living area.

Whit Acres

Balazs Szabo, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1735 Fiesta Drive to Hilda and Thomas Talley, of Island Park, N.Y., for $415,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,132 square feet of living area.

Indian Beach

Philip Cook and Salie O’Malley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 511 45th St. to Jane Ann Bennett, of Sarasota, for $367,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,500 in 2002.

Nacirema

Thomas and Grazyna Witcomb, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2858 Bahia Vista St. to Phillip and Tina Yaeger, of Sarasota, for $342,500. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,619 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $91,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate East

Deborah Trice, trustee, sold the home at 4348 Kingston Loop to Ronald Jones and Madeline Gray, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1983, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,099 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2002.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Mary Zehler, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3625 White Sulphur Place to Melissa Klco, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,233 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $133,000 in 1997.

Central Park

Heidi Vastag, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1782 Sixth St. to Ilford A LLC for $308,000. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $55,900 in 2015.

Poms Park

Diana Rocco sold her home at 2390 Novus St. to Richard Walters, of Osprey, for $270,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2016.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

Vic’s Love Shack Property Three LLC sold the home at 5243 Calle Menorca to Mimi’s Siesta Properties LLC for $1.4 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,984 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $734,000 in 2013.

Crescent

Dale Budzon, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit E406 condominium at 6512 Midnight Pass Road to MAJ-WRC LLC for $1.16 million. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,650 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $710,000 in 2012.

The Terrace

Evren Goknar, trustee, of San Fernando, Calif., sold the Unit 174 condominium at 5400 Ocean Blvd. to Stettler Real Estate LLC for $1,106,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1977.

Midnight Cove

David Schaffer, trustee, of Frankfort, Ill., sold the Unit 232 condominium at 6342 Midnight Pass Road to John and Barbara Rumschik and Bryan McCorry, of E. Amherst, N.Y., for $730,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 852 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2009.

Jamaica Royale

Philip Terrell and David Terrell, trustees, of Munster, Ind., sold the Unit 203 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to SPE #104 LLC and Jane Thornburgh, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area.

James and Beatrice Bothroyd, of Litchfield, Conn., sold their Unit 205 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Todd and Elizabeth Geletka, of Columbus, Ohio, for $645,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 1986.

Timothy Byrne, of Sherman Oaks, Calif., sold his Unit 14 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Anthony and Stacey Andrews and Thomas and Eileen Jones, of Sarasota, for $264,900. Built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,200 in 2004.

Tivoli-by-the-Sea

Philemon Ltd. Partnership sold the Unit 201 condominium at 625 Beach Road to Eric Chang and Jennifer Lee, of Rockville, Md., for $612,500. Eric Chang and Jennifer Lee then sold the condominium to Chang’s Realty Investment LLC for $424,100. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,144 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2014.

Siesta Beach

William Geller sold his home at 5128 Oxford Drive to James Beeth, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2001.

Twin Oak Pond

Marcia Staples sold her home at 5239 Winding Way to Elizabeth Berry, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,194 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2013.

Peppertree Bay

David and Jan Wiegman, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 225 condominium at 1217 E. Peppertree Drive to Richard Barnhart and Annette Franke, of Cincinnati, for $375,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,000 in 1999.

Siesta Harbor

David Schaffer, trustee, of Frankfort, Ill., sold the Unit 101 condominium at 1250 N. Portofino Drive to David and Marjorie Fleischer, of Delaware, Ohio, for $304,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $133,900 in 1996.

PALMER RANCH

La Vista

Victoria and Michael Tharp, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7707 Calle Facil to Paula Buscher, trustee, of Sarasota, for $599,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2014.

Turtle Rock

Niranjan and Malvika Mehta, of Lake Mary, sold their home at 7956 Meadow Rush Loop to Rajeev Merchant and Janice Merchant, trustee, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,944 square feet of living area.

James Larosa, of Sarasota, sold his home at 8215 Nice Way to Robert and Allyn Violet, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,126 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2013.

Deer Creek

Geetanjali Kulkami sold the home at 4799 Dove Tail Court to Frank DeMaria and Lisa Mastromonaco, of Bayonne, N.J., for $475,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2011.

Fairway Woods

Nigel Pilling and Mary Krall, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 602 condominium at 7633 Fairway Woods Drive to Christopher and Elizabeth Chambers, of Wilton, Conn., for $435,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,294 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2014.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

George and Betty Pelletier, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5087 Hanging Moss Lane to Terry Fernstaedt and Wei Yi, of N. Port, for $420,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in January.

Mara Villa II

Elaine Wyka, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 5 condominium at 7275 Regina Royale Blvd. to Michael and Victoria Tharp, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,900 in 1993.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Michael Burns, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3900 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Justin and Shirley Quinlan, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2012.

Villagewalk

Dominic Soldi, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5392 Davini St. to Gerald and Loretta Luhman, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,100 in 2015.

Lakeshore Village South

Barbara Irace, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 32 condominium at 3840 Wilshire Circle to DMRE LLC for $305,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,433 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,500 in 2008.

Isles of Sarasota

Thomas Michalski, trustee, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., sold the home at 11604 Garessio Lane to Joanne Fonseca, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2012.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Dennis and Roberta Farrell, of Monmouth, N.J., sold their Unit 201 condominium at 7189 Prosperity Circle to Nancy Dodge, of Sarasota, for $274,900. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2004.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Douglas Fenstemaker, of Warren, Ohio, sold his home at 355 Renoir Drive to Daniel and Kelli Burkhardt, of Osprey, for $800,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,683 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2014.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Paul Waltz, of Bradenton, sold his home at 1197 Lost Creek Court to Alexander and Slike Schinnen, of Osprey, for $479,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,499 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $398,800 in 2002.

Willowbend

Patricia Reed, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 519 Latitude Lane to James Woodside and Carolyn Lankford, of Osprey, for $342,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,826 square feet of living area.

Park Trace Estates

Murray and Barbara Lindberg, of Venice, sold their home at 400 Park Trace Blvd. to Steven Snyder, of Ashburn, Va., for $424,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2009.

Bay Street Village

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4259 Expedition Way to Betty Phuong Quach, of Osprey, for $275,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4251 Expedition Way to Oksana Dovgopolyi, of Osprey, for $247,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Villa

Stephen Pileggi and Shaodren Tong, of Tallevast, sold their home at 112 Margaret Drive to Jason and Connie Joyner, of Plant City, for $250,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,530 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $144,500 in 2001.