Santa Del Mar

Sand-a Claus came to town once again.

The big man at the North Pole took his yearly southern vacation at Casa Del Mar when he visited guests at the resort just before Christmas.

Just like in years past, Santa exchanged his red pants for bright red shorts and mingled on the beach with guests on a perfect Floridian winter day. Kids got to see their favorite Christmas character in his off-duty hours, and it was a last chance for folks to put in a good word for themselves to get on the Nice List.