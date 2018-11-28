Sandy Hook Road properties sell for $5,850,000

A two-property sale in Sandy Hook tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Barbara English, trustee, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 16 Sandy Hook Road to John Fleischhacker and Daveanna Fleischhacker, trustees, of Wayzata, Minn., for $5,850,000. The first property was built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,241 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2008, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,102 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Vue

Emilie Robinson, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael and Diane McLean, of Sarasota, for $1,512,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,481,400 in 2017.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Jeff Kints sold his home at 2426 Vaccaro Drive to Judith Sullivan, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $742,500 in 2015.

Scott Brundrett and Therese Berkes sold their home at 2402 Vaccaro Drive to Michael and Marilyn Feldman, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,900 in 2014.

One Watergate

Adam and Ingrid Walker, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 9-C condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert and Stacey Wesselkamper, of Park Ridge, Ill., for $717,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $398,000 in 2012.

Ralph Cotran, of Fayetteville, N.Y., sold his Unit 11-E condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Christopher and Kelly Jacobs, of Carmel, Ind., for $570,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $398,000 in 2012.

Bay Plaza

Martin and Diane Desmery, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Barbara English, trustee, of Sarasota, for $697,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,565 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $181,000 in 2008.

Oyster Bay Estates

Knox Cummin and Lucy Andrews, of Huntington, Vt., sold their home at 1717 Field Road to Alexander Forsyth and Elaine Markos, of Marblehead, Mass., for $685,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,146 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2009.

Paradise Shores

Umberto and Graziella Salustri sold their home at 1555 Sandpiper Lane to RJJM LLC for $684,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2000.

Buccaneer Bay

John and Mary Ambrogi sold their home at 7317 Captain Kidd Ave. to Marilynn Rosenberg and David Whitaker, of Sarasota, for $649,000. Built in 1999, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2010.

Sarasota Bay Park

Johanna Dunn, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2238 Alameda Ave. to Anthony Selvidge and Mariana Torchia, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,811 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2011.

Poinsettia Park

Daniel Bryan, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1837 Magnolia St. to Sarasota Dreams LLC for $379,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,500 in 2010.

South Gate

Cassandra Levy Winters, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2740 Wisteria Place to Charles and Carly Ducher, of Sarasota, for $349,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2003.

Benjamin and Miryam Hathaway, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2347 Tangerine Drive to John and Marie Rojas, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $62,000 in 1983.

Village Green Club Estates

Helen Selby, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3355 Sheffield Circle to Robert and Debra Provost, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,931 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $204,000 in 2010.

Connie Mowatt sold the home at 3322 Sheffield Circle to Jeffrey and Collette Brooks, of Sarasota, for $267,200. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2014.

Central Park

Robert Corace and Claudia Baeza sold two properties at 1707 Fifth St. and 520 Fifth St. to Jesse Balaity, of Sarasota, for $290,000. The property at 1707 was built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,025 square feet of living area. The property at 520 was built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 580 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $275,000 in August.

Phillippi Cove

Blue Sky Appreciation LLC sold the home at 2451 Nassau St. to Jessica Fuesy, of Sarasota, for $264,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,585 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2004.

Central Park

Marcia Yates, trustee, of Mattapoisett, Mass., sold the Unit 410 condominium at 835 S. Osprey Ave. to James Dempsey, of Green Bay, Wis., for $260,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 1998.

SIESTA KEY

Sara Sands

Timothy and Melanie Hensey, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5169 Sandy Shore Ave. to Opie & Jax LLC for $1,875,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,885 square feet of living area.

Sea Shell

Robert Jones, of Cincinnati, sold his Unit 405 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to James Sutcliffe Jr. and Bernadette Dorne, of Allentown, Pa., for $570,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 1996.

Casa Mar

Jeffrey and Lynn Panega, of Crete, Ill., sold their Unit 54 condominium at 6006 Midnight Pass Road to Lawrence and Carolyn Macal, of Gilbert, Ariz., for $350,000. Built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2011.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Joseph Livolsi, of Sarasota, sold his Unit B-703 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Alison Arnold, trustee, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one bath and 946 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2014.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

James and Melissa Lee, of Punta Gorda, sold their home at 6101 Anise Drive to Matthew and Paige Cohen, of Sarasota, for $482,500. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $377,000 in 2016.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5758 Groundsel Circle to Daniel and Michelle Lea Getchell, of Sarasota, for $424,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,664 square feet of living area.

Marbella

Mae Price, trustee, of Pebble Beach, Calif., sold the home at 4132 Via Mirada to Brenda and Klaus Frost, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,278 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 1999.

Villa Mirada

Carolyn Greber, of Sarasota, sold the Units 38 and 39 condominiums at 4634 MiradaWay to Donald Critchfield and Anna Critchfield, trustees, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,199 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2014.

Villa D’Este

Thomas Rempe, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4663 Las Brisas Lane to Mick and Julie Jordan, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 3,047 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 1999.

Isles of Sarasota

Frank and Hazel O’Donnell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6058 Benevento Drive to Phyllis Ayer, trustee, of Chesterfield Township, Mich., for $300,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2016.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8604 Stargazer St. to William Williams, of Sarasota, for $296,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8628 Stargazer St. to Richard and Terrie Dagostino, of Sarasota, for $285,700. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,725 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8616 Stargazer St. to Matthew Denise and Kristen Mytinger, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Brian Keller, of Naples, sold the home at 7656 Andora Drive to Andrew Melbourne and Yvette Lovell, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $276,500 in 2015.

OSPREY

Willowbend

Robert Rider and Karin Weichlein, of Sarasota, sold their home at 674 Crane Prairie Way to Scott Brundrett and Therese Berkes-Brundrett, of Osprey, for $625,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,499 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $521,000 in 2012.

Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve

Thomas and Janice Gilligan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 117 Bay Head Lane to Anthony Ponce De Leon and Elizabeth Ryckman, of Chicago, for $350,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $538,300 in 2005.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Rebecca English, of Nokomis, sold her home at 2113 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to William Cantrell and Linda Ippolito Cantrell, of Nokomis, for $605,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,046 square feet of living area.

Vicki McBride, of Chapin, S.C., sold her home at 2211 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Scott and Geraldine Gjesdahl, of Nokomis, for $381,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,110 square feet of living area.

Mission Valley Estates

Gerald Zezas and Magarida Candido-Zezas, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 950 Trotter St. to Susannah Genossar, of Dyke, Va., for $575,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,773 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2003.