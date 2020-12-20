Sanderling Road home sells for $5.4 million

A home in Siesta Properties tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Nickolas and Tonie Branica, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8230 Sanderling Road to Jeffrey Roberti, trustee, of Sarasota, for $5.4 million. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 6,939 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 1997.

SARASOTA

Desota Park

RJJM LLC sold the home at 1959 Hibiscus St. to Teresa Schwab and Kenneth Schwab, trustees, of Ozark, Mo., for $1,435,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2019.

Marblehead

Bruce Collison and Marisol Arzeno-McGill, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2514 Marblehead Drive to Stephen Vigar and Margot Leonard, of Sarasota, for $1,425,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,978 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2014.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Questar Lane Equity Trust Co. as Custodian FBO Karl Bryan Helbig IRA, Premier Capital Properties Inc. and Stakada Group LLC sold the home at 1726 Questar Lane to Patrick and Brenda Smith, of Sarasota, for $4.8 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 6,718 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,541,000 in 2019. PALMER RANCH Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch Darren and Abigail Kaufman sold their home at 5726 Hydrangea Circle to Edward Delgado and Jennifer Knaack, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 2017, it has seven bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,911 square feet of living area. It sold for $616,600 in 2017. OSPREY Sorrento Shores David and Ruth Kraft, of Sarasota, sold their home at 413 Vanderkloot Drive to James and Sharon Talkie, of Osprey, for $1.33 million. Built in 1973, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,379 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 1989. NOKOMIS Twin Beaches John and Holly McGrath, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2509 Casey Key Road to Jaclyn Kim Brunckhorst, of Sarasota, for $3,637,500. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.55 million in 2018.

Prime

Alan and Bonnie Ross, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 943 Pomelo Place to Thomas and Margaret Wiegand, of Sarasota, for $1.38 million. The first was built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,590 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2005, it has one bedroom, one bath and 528 square feet of living area. They sold for $875,000 in 2012.

Granada

Robert Pisano and Tasa Kvistad, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 3538 Almeria Ave. to Florida Almeria Avenue LLC for $1.1 million. The first was built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,608 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2008, it has one bath and 197 square feet of living area. They sold for $750,000 in 2013.

Harbor Acres

Drayton Saunders, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1735 Flower Drive to Richard and Jane Rosen, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $797,500 in 2003.

Keffie Kristine Lancaster and Lewis Brewer, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1393 Harbor Drive to John Thompson, of Sarasota, for $910,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It sold for $124,000 in 1986.

Oyster Bay Estates

William Thompson Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 4487 Camino Real to Peter Spindler, of St. Paul, Minn., for $1,007,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,687 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2006.

Beau Ciel

Adrienne Rudolph, trustee, of New York City, sold the Unit 602 condominium at 990 Blvd. of the Arts to Cathi Wilson and R. Reed Wilson, trustees, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2012.

Embassy House

Samuel and Judy Lumby, of Dayton, Ohio, sold their Unit 1401 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Walerian and Anna Kipiniak, of Ridgewood, N.J., for $900,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,636 square feet of living area. It sold for $78,000 in 1976.

1350 Main Residential

Bonnie Chappelear, of Dallas, sold the Unit 706 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Richard and Ellen Schott, of Mooresville, N.C., for $875,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,597 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2018.

Mark Sarasota

William Manning and Ruth Mickelsen, trustees, of Minneapolis, sold the Unit 1117 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Timothy Kilkeary, of Venetia, Pa., for $810,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $969,000 in February.

The Condominium on the Bay

Darrel Reece, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 604 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Antonio and Lourdes Navarrete, of Sarasota, for $762,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in October.

McIntyre-Wilson-Potter’s

Charles Penetti and Sindia Velazquez, of Sarasota, sold two properties at to Toby Wade and Nicole Desantis, of Larchmont, N.Y., for $715,000. The first was built in 1922, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,141 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1994, it has one bedroom, one bath and 572 square feet of living area. They sold for $647,000 in 2018.

Portofino on the Bay

Martin and Shelley Waldman, trustees, sold the Unit 5 condominium at 1760 Assis Drive to Ziad and Myrna Kassis, of Sarasota, for $715,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,330 square feet of living area. It sold for $622,000 in 2015.

Rivo at Ringling

William Blacksher and Linda Winter-Blacksher, trustees, of Placida, sold the Unit 1110 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Allan Robert Odden and Eleanor Rubottom Odden, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,895 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2013.

Harms-Natherson

Matthew Sinopoli, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1621 Stella Drive to Dino and Yanping Bianchinotti, of Sarasota, for $655,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,638 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,000 in 2009.

Payne Park Village

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 2217 Muesel St. to Jonathan Andrew Kopp and Kylie Marie Kopp, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,711 square feet of living area.

Hudson Landings

Francis and Krislyn Lavey, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 870 condominium at 870 Hudson Ave. to 870 Hudson Avenue LLC for $540,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,362 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2017.

Ridgewood

Jason and Jennifer Means, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2316 Oak Terrace to Andrew and Melissa Douberly, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,145 square feet of living area. It sold for $193,000 in 1999.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Siesta 5 Investment Holding LLC sold the home at 2822 Gypsy St. to David Rengifo, of Sarasota, for $379,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,434 square feet of living area. It sold for $88,200 in 2016.

Rustic Lodge

Nikki Koulizakis, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2528 Floyd St. to Cameron Lee McConnell and Richard Theidel, of Sarasota, for $367,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,435 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 2012.

Mill Terrace

Jody Sayre, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2105 Mill Terrace to Michael and Alexandra Given, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,359 square feet of living area. It sold for $193,000 in 2013.

Gulf Gate

Roland Michael Alexander and Cynthia Alexander, of Key Colony Beach, sold their home at 3012 Lockwood Terrace to Michael Winslow and Cynthia Kupski, of Leesburg, Va., for $355,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area.

Glencoe

Ryan and Christina Bouley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2523 Monterey St. to David and Natalie von Suskil, of Sarasota, for $346,500. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,488 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2012.

Shadow Lakes

Sandra Singer, Laura Layman and Bruce Singer, of Wonder Lake, Ill., sold their home at 3314 Rowena St. to Bogumil and Barbara Gratkowski, of Norridge, Ill., for $340,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,756 square feet of living area. It sold for $112,000 in 1993.

South Gate

Eliteeagle Realty Services LLC sold the home at 3033 Homasassa Road to Jesse Bono, of Sarasota, sold her home at to $330,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,383 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2019.

South Gate Manor

Dennis Howe, of Ft. Myers, sold his home at 2504 Croton Ave. to Kim Loren Mucci and Raymond Mucci, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It sold for $43,900 in 2019.

Correll

Richard and Jodi Keehn, of Auburn Hills, Mich., sold their home at 3920 Sarasota Ave. to Jerome and Kimberly Barry, of Sarasota, for $299,500. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2019.

Renaissance

David Gill and Richard Quigley, of Chicago, sold their Unit 213 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Ariel Drumm and Tanya Ranee Drumm, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,110 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2015.

Flora Villa

Katielyn Mirabile-Payne and Randy Lloyd Payne, of Sarasota, and Carl Mirabile, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 4517 Groveland Ave. to Erica Irlene Howell, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,574 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 2010.

Colonial Terrace

Lee Hung Chen, of Orlando, sold his home at 2929 Yorktown St. to Briana Sandburg, of Sarasota, for $268,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,311 square feet of living area. It sold for $217,500 in 2015.

Schindler’s

Real Freedom Properties Inc. sold the home at 1716 Ninth St. to GZ Installation Inc. for $252,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $44,800 in 1992.

SIESTA KEY

Sara Sands

Dockside Homes LLC sold the home at 5138 Sandy Cove Ave. to Gary and Michelle Budzik, of Avon, Ohio, for $2,171,300. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,851 square feet of living area.

Derby Bay South

Zdenek and Valadimira Kvasny, of Sarasota, sold their Unit A-2 condominium at 1244 Derby Lane to John Hansen, of Sarasota, for $2,125,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,043 square feet of living area.

Siesta Isles

Edward and Kathleen Hutchinson sold their home at 5412 Azure Way to William Callis Jr., of Sarasota, for $1,639,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.33 million in 2017.

Kerry and Pamela Leroux, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5447 Cape Leyte Drive to Richard and Judith DiRuzza, of Sarasota, for $1.5 million. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,254 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,159,500 in 2014.

Siesta’s Bayside

Garry and Marie Krebs, trustees, of Lakeville, Minn., sold the home at 565 Commonwealth Place to Wesley Renneberg, trustee, of Belgrade, Mont., for $1.25 million. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,849 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2012.

Stevens Subdivision

Geozeph Ghobrial sold the home at 9119 Midnight Pass Road to BeHappyPools LLC for $1.05 million. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2018.

Gulf and Bay Club

Diane Campbell, trustee, of Homer Glen, Ill., sold the Unit 602 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to Jeffrey Manby, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2015.

Seashell

Linda Stroh, trustee, of Woodside, Calif., sold the Unit 301 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to Briggs Associates Ltd. for $795,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,127 square feet of living area. It sold for $184,000 in 1989.

Peppertree Bay

John and Jane Branigan, of Darien, Conn., sold their Unit 403AA condominium at 1055 W. Peppertree Drive to Jay and Brooke Belodoff, of Suwanee, Ga., for $720,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,105 square feet of living area. It sold for $795,000 in 2005.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Jandj Beach Properties LLC sold the Unit G-38 condominium at 5966 Midnight Pass Road to Brian Brush, of Indianapolis, for $680,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 768 square feet of living area. It sold for $448,000 in 2016.

Siesta Breakers

Gisele Boulanger, of Quebec, Canada, sold her Unit 203 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to SPE #103 LLC for $655,700. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 1990.

Midnight Cove

Andrew Richards and Carol Ann Quinlan, trustees, of Oak Lawn, Ill., sold the Unit 620 condominium at 6318 Midnight Cove Road to BEACHFUNADDICT LLC for $650,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 1983.

Harbour Towne

Mark and Robin Serbin, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 209 condominium at 1241 Dockside Place to David and Roberta Johnson, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2001.

Casa Blanca

TM & D of SW FL LLC sold the Unit 18 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to Jeremy and Rebecca Marr, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,064 square feet of living area. It sold for $49,000 in 1976.

Our House at the Beach

Lucjan Luszczewski, of Nokomis, sold his Unit C-117 condominium at 1149 Lake House Circle to Louis and Tracy Soltesz, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It sold for $100,000 in 1987.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Patrick Cumiskey, of Valhalla, N.Y., sold his Unit 1230-D condominium at 1230 Siesta Bayside Drive to CCM 1 LLC for $411,500. Built in 1988, it has one bedroom, one bath and 959 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1993.

Whispering Sands

Robert Schultheis and Jaime Schltheis sold their Unit V-22 condominium at 116 Whispering Sands Drive to Ronald and Linda Parkinson, of Abington, Mass., for $410,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,272 square feet of living area. It sold for $149,500 in 1990.

Bay Tree Club

Suzanne Floegel and Michele Baker, trustees, of Baltimore, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 8635 Midnight Pass Road to Eric and Dawn Marie Steenstra, of Sarasota, for $407,0000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2007.

Meredith Duffy, of Weston, Conn., sold the Unit 204 condominium at 8625 Midnight Pass Road to John and Marilynn Sweeney and Daniel Sedmak, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2017.

Paul Rampson, trustee, of Naperville, Ill., sold the Unit 501 condominium at 8625 Midnight Pass Road to Danielle Anticev and James DeStefano, trustees, of Whitestone, N.Y., for $385,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It sold for $100,000 in 1981.

Bay Oaks

Morris Hursh, trustee, of Litiz, Pa., sold the Unit E-65 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Daniel and Christine Magee, of Franklin, Tenn., for $331,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $238,000 in 2013.

PALMER RANCH

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5465 Lampiasi St. to Sven and Jean Saller, of Sarasota, for $749,400. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,381 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Virginia Bryce, trustee, of Skaneateles, N.Y., sold the home at 7788 Uliva Way to Ivan Pressman and Iris Pressman, trustees, of Sarasota, for $479,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $482,000 in 2017.

Mary Frances Friberg, trustee, of Raleigh, N.C., sold the home at 8383 Jesolo Lane to Leslie and Rebecca Freed, of Sarasota, for $427,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $283,800 in 2002.

Louise Schloenbach, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7772 Camminare Drive to Sandra Harris, of Sarasota, for $324,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,000 in 2005.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Hein and Karin Erdmann, of Atlantis, sold their home at 3725 Spyglass Hill Road to Richard Hayashi and Gabriella Maes Hayashi, of Carmel, Ind., for $467,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,272 square feet of living area. It sold for $368,500 in 2007.

Marbella

Kristian Dennis, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6723 Paseo Castille to Kevin John Van Pay, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,784 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2018.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Joanne DeFusco, trustee, of Kissimmee, sold the home at 3906 Alamanda Drive to Donald and Dolores Darsch, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,636 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2013.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

Amy and David Donnells, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4520 Silver Lining St. to Phung Ngoc Lim, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $157,600 in 2020.

Garden Homes at Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the Unit 1-104 condominium at 5420 Cicerone St. to Richard Eaton and Lori Cullen, of Sarasota, for $287,300. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area.

Ballantrae

Gary Kepler, trustee, of Hernando, sold the Unit 15A condominium at 7350 Royal Birkdale Drive to David Grayson Strattard, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,986 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2004.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Ted Beattie and Jill Beach, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 558 Dove Pointe to Douglas and Emily Stephenson, of Osprey, for $865,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $806,00 in 2015.

Melvin and Peggy Childers sold their home at 466 E. Mac Ewen Drive to Lisa Teutsch, trustee, of Hudson, Ohio, for $860,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,472 square feet of living area.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Raymond and Donna Capuano, of Osprey, sold their home at 1176 Mallard Marsh Drive to Helen McClure and Michael Nash, of Lakewood, Colo., for $725,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $531,800 in 2009.

Pine Ranch East

John Bell and Catherine Clark Bell, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 376 Pine Ranch Trail to Heather Davis, of Osprey, for $659,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,737 square feet of living area.

Edgewater at Hidden Bay

William Haarz, of St. Paul, Pa., sold his Unit A-201 condominium at 250 Hidden Bay Drive to Richard Nielubowski and Kitty Maria Nielubowski, of Osprey, for $507,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $198,200 in 2019.

HBH Waterview LLC sold the Unit B-204 condominium at 260 Hidden Bay Drive to Michael Scott Davis, of Bowling Green, Ky., for $499,900. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,950 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Blackburn Ridge

Dominick and Robin Azevedo, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 16878 Full Sail Way to Danielle Marie Dietrich, of Nokomis, for $718,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $539,000 in 2014.

Calusa Lakes

Luther and Janet Riley, of Lenexa, Kansas, sold their home at 2197 Muskogee Trail to Christopher Whitmore, of Nokomis, for $525,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,519 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2008.

Casas Bonitas

William Clarke and Eileen Roberts-Clarke, of Englewood, sold their home at 530 Casas Bonitas Lane to David and Lois Kastner, of Nokomis, for $290,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,410 square feet of living area. It sold for $127,000 in 2007.