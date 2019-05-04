Sand castle competition hits Siesta Key Beach.

Warm weather and crowded parking lots couldn't keep artists away from the 47th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest Saturday.

Artists took to the sands of Siesta Key Beach to make their creations. All competitors had four hours to make their complete creations.

Competitors were divided into four categories: children 10 and under, youth ages 11 to 17, adult individual and adult team. Three judges picked first, second and third place for each category while visitors voted on a crowd favorite.

The free event was put on by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, The Friends of Sarasota County Parks and the Siesta Key Chamber or Commerce.

After four hours to create, the winners were:

Children (10 and under):

1st place: "Kingdom of Dragons"

2nd place: "The Mid of Midevil Times"

3rd place: "The Tower"

Youth (11-17):

1st place: "It Melts in your Mouth, not in the Sand”

2nd place: "Sunny Side Up"

3rd place: "Slow Motion"

Adult Individual

1st place: "Castle Vader"

2nd place: "Who Do VooDoo"

3rd place: "Monkey Business"

Adult Team

1st place: "Finding Nemo/Squirt"

2nd place: "Big Buddha"

3rd place: "Sisters of the Sea"

Overall People’s Choice Award:

"Finding Nemo/Squirt"