Sanctuary III at Longboat Key Club condominium sells for $1,591,000

A condominium in Sanctuary III at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. David Hertz and Lisa Marcus, of Franklin Lakes, N.J., sold their Unit B-705 condominium at 545 Sanctuary Drive to Stephen and Amanda Heese, of Tampa, for $1,591,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $792,400 in 1994.

Promenade

Bernard Walsh, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 904-I condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Helga Verhaegh, of Longboat Key, for $1.05 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,612 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2003.

Country Club Shores

RPF Developments Inc. sold the home at 521 Golf Links Lane to Anthony Callobre, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $830,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $582,500 in 2003.

Sea Gate Club

Robert Bloch, trustee, sold the Unit 15-A condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Christine Humphrey, of Bradenton, for $815,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 1989.

Gulf Front

Anthony and Vicki Skidmore, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 5201 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David Atkinson, of Longboat Key, for $650,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,184 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $537,500 in 2015.

Islander Club of Longboat

Kathryn Gibby, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 104-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Marilyn Steadman, of Ontario, Canada, for $500,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2012.

Kenneth Specht, trustee, of Gainesville, Ga., sold the Unit 24-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to ARIA Longboat Key Condominium Association Inc. for $410,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,500 in 1998.

The Diplomat

Hunter Holdings LLC sold the Unit 240 condominium at 3155 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Blake Fleetwood, of New York City, for $430,000. Built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2013.