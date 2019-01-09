 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 46 min ago

Same runway, new day

by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Garden Club’s Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show has been moved to 6 p.m. Jan. 23, a day earlier than previously planned. The event at the Harbourside Ballroom includes bites from local restaurants, a fashion show featuring clothes from Michael’s on the Boulevard and Men’s Warehouse and a raffle. Raffle prizes include four vacations packages, and tickets are $100. Event tickets are $65 and are going fast, but raffle winners don’t have to be present. 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

