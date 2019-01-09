Same runway, new day

The Longboat Key Garden Club’s Taste of the Keys and Fashion Show has been moved to 6 p.m. Jan. 23, a day earlier than previously planned. The event at the Harbourside Ballroom includes bites from local restaurants, a fashion show featuring clothes from Michael’s on the Boulevard and Men’s Warehouse and a raffle. Raffle prizes include four vacations packages, and tickets are $100. Event tickets are $65 and are going fast, but raffle winners don’t have to be present.