Season of giving

It’s almost that time of year. Soon the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key members will be volunteering their time to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign outside of Publix. This year, the club is looking for extra volunteers to help it fill 75 minute slots. Those interested should email their name and phone number to Ed Krepela at [email protected].

An anonymous Salvation Army donor has offered to match every $20 bill that drops into the kettle.