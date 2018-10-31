 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 53 min ago

Season of giving

Share
The Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key is looking for volunteers to help them ring the bell outside of Publix for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It’s almost that time of year. Soon the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key members will be volunteering their time to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign outside of Publix. This year, the club is looking for extra volunteers to help it fill 75 minute slots. Those interested should email their name and phone number to Ed Krepela at [email protected]

An anonymous Salvation Army donor has offered to match every $20 bill that drops into the kettle.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement