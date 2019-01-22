Sally Yanowitz remembered for philanthropic passions

Sally Yanowitz once called volunteerism the fountain of youth.

In a 2013 Observer article, Yanowitz shared that sentiment and said that “everyone has to find her own way and do as much as you can.”

In pursuing that goal in Sarasota, Yanowitz left her mark on multiple organizations. She was a board member of the American Jewish Committee of West Coast Florida, Embracing Our Differences, JFCS, Jewish Housing Council, Planned Parenthood and the Sarasota Ballet.

Yanowitz, 86, died Jan. 16.

Sarah Yanowitz recalls her mother saying that people would thank her for the things she did in Sarasota. But she would tell Sarah that really, she should thank them for the opportunity to do what made her happiest – give back.

In the same Observer article, she said her late husband, Irv, was the biggest influence of her life, stating “philanthropy and community service was always a part of his life and became part of our life together.”

Most recently, her passion had been Harvest House, her daughters wrote in an obituary. The Yanowitz family built the Harvest Family Village playground.

Yanowitz also supported The Asolo Theater, Urbanite Theater, Sarasota Orchestra, Poetry Life and Florida Studio Theater. She supported the National Council of Jewish Women’s scholarships and was named one of its “Women in Power” in 2009.

Yanowitz was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Bernie Weiss; and son, Mark.

She is survived by her daughters Carol, Ruth and Sarah; and two grandchildren.

Contributions can be made to Harvest House, The Sarasota Ballet or Planned Parenthood.