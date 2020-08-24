Sabal Cove Circle home sells for $1.3 million

A home in Sabal Cove tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Salvatore and Karen Mauro, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 3307 Sabal Cove Circle to Deanna and Fred Ferrell, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,193 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,025,000 in 2008.

Islands West

Judy Sebastian, trustee, of Alexandria City, Va., sold the Unit 9-F condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Melbourne Headrick and Jane Headrick, trustees, of Granite Bay, Calif., for $975,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,500 in 2012.

Lido Regency

Joseph Santaularia, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 12-D condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Rachel Martinez, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2003.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Barry Curtis Rookes and Jodi Lee Tharou, trustees, of Alberta, British Columbia, Canada, sold their home at 680 Broadway Street to Evan and Ellie Hirsch, of Tampa, for $730,000. Built in 1930, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,255 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2013.

Banyan Bay Club

Roger and Vicki Anderson, of Tampa, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 5275 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Timothy and Kathleen Hyland, of Longboat Key, for $635,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2008.

Grand Bay

Robert Allen, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 623 condominium at 3070 Grand Bay Blvd. to Jeffrey and Anne-Marie Jannuzzo, of Longboat Key, for $574,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2011.

The Players Club

John Robert Winters, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold his Unit 303 condominium at 1445 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Rodney and Vicki Saul, of Des Arc, Ark., for $525,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,982 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 1992.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

Robert John Spielberger and Donna Lee Spielberger, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 413 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey and Lisa Richert, of Oak Park, Ill., for $425,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,500 in 2018.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Rene Revilla Jr., of Miami, sold his Unit 203 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to B&G Investments LLC for $415,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It sold for $278,500 in 2014.

Whitney Beach

Linda Easterwood Lahey, trustee, of Arlington Heights, Ill., sold the Unit 193 condominium at 6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Luis and Marta Ramirez, of Longboat Key, for $355,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area.

Lido Harbour

Robbie and Angela McFarland sold their Unit 5 condominium at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Barry Steven Moffitt and Julia Lynne Moffitt, of Carmel, Ind., for $345,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,242 square feet of living area. It sold for $376,500 in 2007.