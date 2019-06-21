S-s-something's missing

It would be no surprise if accountants, surgeons or any other stickler for literal accuracy kept missing a turn off Gulf of Mexico Drive. For years, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians have been passing a green and white Florida Department of Transportation sign heralding "Bay Isle Pkwy" at the next signal.

Of course, we know someone in the sign shop must have dropped the ball in leaving out that last S. FDOT says it didn't know about the typo, but the message is pretty much delivered with or without that critical consonant.

And don't get us started on Poinsetta Avenue in Longbeach Village, which seems to trigger spellcheck every ... single ... time. We know, we know.