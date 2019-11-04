S. Martin Parker, Jr

1943-2019

S. Martin Parker, Jr., 76, of Johns Island, South Carolina, husband of Lynn F. Parker entered into eternal rest Friday, November 1, 2019.

A reception will be held at the Parker residence Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Inurnment with military honors will be held in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel.

Martin was born April 3, 1943 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Simpson Martin Parker, Sr., and Susie Parrott Sugg Parker. He was a graduate of The Citadel and also attended UNC. Martin served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam Conflict Veteran stationed on a helicopter carrier.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn F. Parker of Johns Island, SC; two sons, S. “Marty” Martin Parker of North Charleston, SC and Robert “Rob” K. Parker of Charleston, SC; brother, F. Michael “Mike” Parker of Columbia, SC.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC, 29401 or Amedisys Hospice of South Carolina, 1027 Physicians Drive, Suite 240, Charleston, SC, 29414.