Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Ryan Bolduc

Ryan Bolduc is a senior quarterback on the Cardinal Mooney High football team. He has received seven collegiate offers as of Aug. 13.

When did you start playing football?

I started playing tackle when I was 8 with the Sarasota Ringling Redskins. My dad (Norm Bolduc) played. It has been a sport that runs in our family.

What is the appeal to you?

The competitiveness of the game. You are playing for something bigger than yourself. Your team becomes a kind of family.

What is your best skill?

My passing ability overall. I have accuracy and arm strength. I know where to go with the football.

What is your favorite memory?

When I was 9, I played with the Redskins' Paiute team in the championship game against the Cree team. I ran in the winning touchdown with a few seconds left. We had lost to them in the championship the year before, so it felt extra good.

How is your leg feeling? (Bolduc missed part of the 2018 season with a leg injury.)

Everything feels great now. I was out for a total of five months, two of those on crutches. Watching (from the sidelines) and going through rehab was difficult, but I feel like it has made me mentally and physically stronger. I learned that you can always bounce back.

What has your offseason been like?

I have been going to different quarterback camps, working on my game. Appalachian State and Davidson had great camps. I have also been working with Stephen Garcia (former South Carolina quarterback) in Tampa and lifting (weights) with the team here.

What is your favorite food?

Steak, cooked medium well.

What is your favorite movie?

'Avengers: Endgame.'

Which superpower would you pick?

Flying. You can easily get to any place. No more traffic.

What is your favorite subject?

Science, especially anatomy. I want to go into pre-med when I get to college.

What is the best advice you have received?

It's not about you. Darin Slack from National Football Academies told me that. It's about everyone else. It's about the team. It reminds me to stay humble.

Finish this sentence: "Ryan Bolduc is …

… determined and strong-minded.''