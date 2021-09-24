Ruth Ann (nee Ihlenburg) Young

1935-2021

Ruth Ann (nee Ihlenburg) Young of Longboat Key, formerly of Stony Brook and Garden City, Long Island, NY, died on September 17, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, FL, surrounded by loving family members.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Richard (Dick). She was predeceased by her parents, Harry Ihlenburg and Mildred (nee Boepple), and by her brother, Richard. Other survivors are her daughter Tracy Kohl (Skip) of Allentown, PA, and sons Robert (Caitlin O’Brien) of Harpers Ferry, W VA, and William, of Safety Harbor, FL. Ruth Ann took great pride in and adored her three Kohl granddaughters: Caitlin, Elizabeth and Chelsea. Mrs. Young is also survived by several nieces, a nephew, and numerous cousins.

A life-long learner, she was a teacher, educational specialist and administrator in the Miller Place Union Free School District, Long Island, NY.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 16, 1935, Ruth Ann was a 1953 graduate of Garden City (NY) H.S., and a member of the Cedar Crest College (Allentown, PA) Class of 1957. A life-long learner, she was a teacher, educational specialist and administrator in the Miller Place Union Free School District, Long Island, NY.

Services will be private. Persons desiring to contribute memorials are asked to consider a gift to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238



DONATIONS:

Persons desiring to contribute memorials are asked to consider a gift to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238