Ruth (Bateman) Sousa

1921-2018



Ruth (Bateman) Sousa, age 96, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Wife of the late George P. Sousa, Ruth was the daughter of the late Leslie and Helen (Brown) Bateman of Salem, Mass. She graduated from Salem High School in 1938 and graduated from what was then Salem Commercial School in 1940.

Ruth’s first job was with John Hancock Insurance in Salem. Finding a passion for bookkeeping and the attention to detail it required, Ruth went on to work as a bookkeeper for many years including running the office for her husband at Massie Transportation in Peabody.

In 1948 she married her longtime sweetheart, George Sousa, and they resided in Peabody and eventually moved to Wenham. They had 24 years of marriage before George died at the age of 49. Though their marriage was brief, it was marked by many happy memories, including entertaining, boating and traveling.

A 35-year resident of Wenham, Ruth strongly believed in community service and she contributed to the town in many ways. While her children attended the Bessie Buker Elementary School, Ruth was one of the organizers that opened the school’s first library, which began in a janitor’s closet. Ruth was a member, and then the chairman for many years, of the Wenham Housing Authority, and she was on the board during the design process and building of Enon Village. She was also an active member of the Wenham Village Improvement Society. Ruth had impeccable taste in fashion and decorating, and she absolutely loved volunteering at The Hobbs House Boutique in Wenham. She truly loved living in Wenham. In 1995, Ruth became one of the first residents of Great Hill in Topsfield and became active in that community as well. Outside of her connections to Massachusetts, Ruth also enjoyed spending winters in Longboat Key, Fla.

"In every facet of her life, Ruth was always the life of the party, and she will be greatly missed."

In every facet of her life, Ruth was always the life of the party, and she will be greatly missed. Ruth is survived by her two children, daughter Barbara Bird and her husband Mark of Merrimac, and son George (Philip) Sousa Jr. and his wife Kim of Thornton N.H. Ruth leaves behind four grandchildren, Jonathan Bird and Sara Bird of Merrimac, Emily Benedi and her husband Tony of Va., Geordie Sousa of Ipswich, Mass., and one great grandchild, John Nolan Benedi of Va. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her brothers John Russell Bateman and Leslie Bateman. A special thank you to close friends Mary Lou Britton, Bob Moulton, and Stacie Parker.

Her funeral service will be at Christ Church, 149 Asbury St., Hamilton, 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial in the Wenham Cemetery. Contribution may be made in her memory to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, c/o Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923 or the Wenham Village Improvement Society, P.O. Box 554, Wenham, MA 01984. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.

SERVICE:

Saturday, April 28, 3PM

Christ Church, 149 Asbury St., Hamilton

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, c/o Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923 or the Wenham Village Improvement Society, P.O. Box 554, Wenham, MA 01984.