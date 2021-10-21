Running for a cause in Sarasota

Amie Miller and Marianne Groenings. Photo by Scott Lockwood.

Running for a cause

The Tidewell Trot, formerly known as the Tidewell Turkey Trot, was one of the many annual local events that was wiped out in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organizers brought the event back Oct. 21 at Nathan Benderson Park. Lakewood Ranch residents Amie Miller and Marianne Groenings were among the 200-plus participants who took part in either a 5K run or a 1-mile fun walk. Proceeds from the event benefitted the Tidewell Foundation in its grants for care, grief support services, specialized veteran care and more.

“It’s great to raise awareness about hospice and palliative care,” Miller said. “It’s important for everybody to know that the services that Tidewell provides are priceless in our community.”

Rock the school day

Dressed in 1980s era attire, Kate Messer, a first grade teacher at

Kate Messer. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Braden River Elementary School, made rock-and-roll gestures to students before school Oct. 21.

Braden River Elementary teachers and staff members dressed and decorated the hallways for different eras of music from the 1970s to 2000s for the school's annual Rock Our School Day to get students more engaged in learning.

The day included dance parties, flash mobs, ice cream and reading "Ripple's Effect" by Amy Blankson and Shawn Achor.