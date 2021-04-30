Ruffled feathers

Peacocks are very meticulous birds — they show attention to detail. And sometimes, humans get to pay attention to de tails, too. Wendy Wyman caught sight of one of the male peacocks in Longbeach Village with his tail feathers unfurled to their full regal potential.

The majestic males usually fan out their feathers as part of a mating ritual, but there are no female peacocks in the Village. They may also do it when they're startled or when they feel threatened, and Wyman said the peacock pictured had gotten his feathers ruffled by a pesky squirrel nearby.