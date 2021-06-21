Rudy Yessin

1926-2021

Rudy Yessin, 95 of Longboat Key, Florida died Friday morning, June 18, at his home in Florida with his family by his side. A graduate of the University of Kentucky and its College of Law, he was born in Williamson, WV and moved to Harlan, KY at the height of the Great Depression.

In 1943, at 17 years old, Mr. Yessin became the youngest basketball player to take the court for Adolph Rupp. One of Kentucky’s original “one and done” basketball players, he left the blue and white for the Army Green of the Army Air Corp at Randolph Field Texas in 1944. His freshmen year was memorable as the freshmen-dominated team won the SEC, and became Rupp’s first NIT Team, finishing 3rd. Speaking of the young freshman from Harlan, Rupp boasted to the NY media that he had the only team in the tournament with a card-carrying Mineworker. Mr. Yessin was honorable mention All-SEC in his only full season with the team.

One of Kentucky’s original “one and done” basketball players, he left the blue and white for the Army Green of the Army Air Corp at Randolph Field Texas in 1944.

Mr. Yessin became a prominent Frankfort attorney, practicing for more than 50 years. He was a confidante of prominent Kentucky political figures from A.B. “Happy” Chandler to Martha Layne Collins. He retired to Longboat Key, FL in 2005.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, the former Jean Brent Warren of Lexington, his son, attorney Brent Warren Yessin of Tampa, and a granddaughter, Kelly Brent Yessin of Dallas, as well as his sister Hinda, brother Humzey and their respective families.

A short memorial service on Longboat Key will be held at All Angels By the Sea Tuesday, June 22nd at 11:00AM and Milward Funeral Home in Lexington, KY Thursday June 24th at 11:00AM.

Milward (downtown) is located at 159 N Broadway, Lexington, KY 40507. (859)252-3411.

All Angels by the Sea is located just outside Bay Isles at 563 Bay Isles Rd. (941) 383-8161.