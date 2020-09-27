Royal Palm Harbor home sells for $2.975 million

A home in Royal Palm Harbor tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John and Patricia Hansen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1208 Northport Drive to Jennifer Danielle Nicolau, of Sarasota, for $2,975,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,980 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,575,000 in 2017.

SARASOTA

Orange Blossom Tower

Safety Harbor Assets LLC sold the Unit 6 condominium at 1330 Main St. to Stephen and Marnie Grossman, of Montclair, N.J., for $1.55 million. Built in 1926, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,954 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2017.

Holiday Harbor

Eric Peterson, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7742 Holiday Drive to The Whys Guys LLC for $1,445,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,071 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,296,000 in 2018.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Coral Cove Tae Prop LLC sold the home at 7303 Periwinkle Drive to Jessica Ralli, of Sarasota, for $1.77 million. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.75 million in 2016. PALMER RANCH Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch Robert Wayne Gray and Donna Denise Gray, of Osprey, sold their home at 5731 Hydrangea Circle to Melissa Dobbs, of Sarasota, for $838,000. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,911 square feet of living area. It sold for $621,100 in 2016. OSPREY Bay Acres Kathryn Popielinski, of Osprey, sold her home at 520 Bayshore Drive to Alessandro Sita and Luisa De Simone, of Franklin Lakes, N.J., for $1.4 million. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,955 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2013. NOKOMIS Graham’s Point Charlene Inglis, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3516 Casey Key Road to Amy Van Der Velde, of Stonginton, Conn., for $2 million. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,414 square feet of living area.

Granada

Detlev Von Kessel, of Siesta Key, sold his home at 1725 Bonita Court to Andreas Apter and Deborah Caruso-Apter, of Annapolis, Md., for $1.2 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,519 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,049,000 in 2018.

Irving Street

Philip and Susan Block, of The Woodlands, Texas, sold two properties at 1725 Irving St. to Susan Lewis, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,132,800. The first property was built in 1941, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,886 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1994, it has one bedroom, one bath and 252 square feet of living area. They sold for $720,000 in 2014.

Coral Cove

Douglas and Gwendolyn MacKenzie, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1808 Cockleshell Drive to Kenneth Frieden, of Sarasota, for $840,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,212 square feet of living area. It sold for $699,000 in 2015.

Desota Park

Natalie Best, trustee, and Joseph Donald Phillips, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1952 Hibiscus St. to Sean Matthew Donovan and Kimberly Donovan, of Cincinnati, for $745,000. The first property was built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,586 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2015, it has one bedroom, one bath and 608 square feet of living area.

Elizabeth Farmar, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1975 Wisteria St. to Mary Silverstein, of Sarasota, for $533,800. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2018.

Condominiums of Orange Club

Susan Willett Reynolds sold her Unit 305 condominium at 635 S. Orange Ave. to Stephania Feltz, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,013 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,900 in 2017.

Harbor House South

Robert and Kathleen Watson, of Plant City, sold their Unit 22 condominium at 400 Golden Gate Point to Alfred and Jennifer Christianson, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,202 square feet of living area. It sold for $96,000 in 1988.

Le Chateau

James Little, trustee, of Norman, Okla., sold the Unit 33 condominium at 37 Sunset Drive to Bart and Gina Boren, of Edmond, Okla., for $475,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,066 square feet of living area. It sold for $457,500 in 2013.

Alinari

Mapafemce III LLC sold the Unit 1110 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Michel White and Francine Allard, trustee, of Quebec, Canada, for $445,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2018.

Pelican Cove

Howard Lee Taylor and Angela Avril Taylor, of W. Yorkshire, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 159 condominium at 1701 Clower Creek Drive to John Perry, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,807 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2015.

Osprey Avenue

Erika Brigham, trustee, of Apalachicola, sold the home at 652 Ohio Place to Mary Ellen Tiffany, trustee, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 876 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2010.

1350 Main Residential

Yvette Sellyn and Akram Sawdaye Azad, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1105 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Michael Miller and Kristine Miller, trustees, of Naples, for $414,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 972 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2014.

South Gate

Michael and Kirsten Hofheimer, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 2401 Siesta Drive to Maria Lygnos, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2016.

Rachelle Ryan, of Acworth, Ga., sold the home at 2937 Pinecrest Way to John Gallagher, of Sarasota, for $368,000. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,699 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,000 in 2013.

Frederick and Janis Weber, of Punta Gorda, sold their home at 3048 Goldenrod St. to George Carter, of Sarasota, for $357,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,875 square feet of living area. It sold for $100,000 in 1999.

William Hicks, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3107 Rose St. to Kyle Treen III and Margaret Bushey, of Sarasota, for $314,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,669 square feet of living area. It sold for $254,000 in 2016.

Lyle Kenney and Jessica Bourque Kenney sold their home at 2823 Rosewood Place to Jose Grajalez and Carmelita Ku, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,508 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2014.

Thirion Properties 4 LLC sold the home at 3728 Villa Franca Ave. to Beachside Enterprises LLC for $250,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,500 in 1999.

Rustic Lodge

Darko and Tamara Gole, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1423 Shade Ave. to 1423 S Shad LLC for $390,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,384 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,000 in 2018.

Orange Park

Lisa Cote and Jerad Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2719 Blossom Drive to Jonathan and Casey Shirey, of Loveland, Ohio, for $350,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,382 square feet of living area. It sold for $212,000 in 2017.

Florence

Konrad Kaczynski, Krystyna Kacznska and Magdalena Wilde sold their home at 5823 Wildwood Ave. to Charles Racine and Jaime Doubek-Racine, of Sarasota, for $333,800. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,505 square feet of living area. It sold for $85,500 in 1992.

The Landings South

Spartan Investment Properties LLC sold the Unit 204 condominium at 1620 Starling Drive to Jeffrey Bennett Jr. and Shari Lynn Ciomei, of Fuquay Varina, N.C., for $320,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in July.

Sarasota Venice Co.

Rel Homes LLC sold the home at 2830 Grafton St. to Jennifer Shaw and David Chouinard II, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,098 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2018.

Hymount

Ringling Property Fund II LLC sold the home at 4375 Groveland Ave. to Marc Westmoreland and Melissa Burnham, of Sarasota, for $288,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,436 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,500 in 2015.

Gulf Gate

Phillip Willis, of Tokyo, Japan, sold the home at 3071 Markridge Road to Arif Bilgin and Irina Bakush, of N. Bergen, N.J., for $284,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,780 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2016.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

David Christner and Donna Christner, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1916 Mid Ocean Circle to Thomas and Grazyna, of Sarasota, for $262,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,624 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1997.

Key Point Village

Richard and Michele Ardaiolo, of Westfield, Ind., sold their Unit 302 condominium at to Steven Timer, of Elko, Nev., for $250,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,042 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2008.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

Dorothy Waid, of Peoria, Ill., sold her home at 645 Beach Road to Timothy and Denise Cloe, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.85 million. Built in 2018, it has eight bedrooms, six-and-three-half baths, a pool and 4,989 square feet of living area.

Jonathan Julian Mammana, of Sag Harbor, N.Y., and Alison Marie Ponce, of Sarasota, sold their home at 92 Island Circle to Island Circle LLC for $1 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,948 square feet of living area. It sold for $817,500 in 2017.

North Harbor

Roberts Bay LLC sold the home at 1366 Roberts Bay Lane to David and Sonila Cook, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 1977, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,230 square feet of living area. It sold for $858,000 in 1997.

Siesta Isles

Dana Marano, of Essex Fells, N.J., sold her home at 5328 Shadow Lawn Drive to Bruce Lazar and Lisa Levenson, of Sarasota, for $1,145,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,395,000 in 2006.

Siesta Hammock

Roberta Ellen Fox and Bruce Fox sold their home at 4832 Givens Court to Detlev Von Kessel, of Siesta Key, for $990,000. Built in 1987, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,893 square feet of living area. It sold for $643,000 in 2002.

Revised Siesta

Andrew and Jayne Appleyard sold two properties at 3931 Roberts Point Road to Siesta Key Cottage Ventures LLC for $950,000. The first property was built in 1930, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,676 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1981, it has one bath and 559 square feet of living area. They sold for $640,000 in 2011.

Coquille

Gilman and Carrie Farley, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., sold their Unit 105 condominium at 1131 Coquille St. to Dan Bradjtbord and Sharon Kushner, of Edwards, Colo., for $867,500. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,860 square feet of living area. It sold for $602,500 in 2018.

Casarina

Paul and Melanie Frey, of Lakeside Park, Ky., sold their Unit 209 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Frank Thomas Schreck and Mary Patricia Schreck, trustees, of Buffalo, N.Y., for $687,500. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,713 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2008.

Gulf and Bay Club

Louis Billittier and Mary Beth Billittier, of Buffalo, N.Y., sold their Unit 209 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to Jack Domin, of Lancaster, N.Y., for $599,900. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 1982.

Casa Blanca

James Ryan Matheson, of Manassas, Va., sold his Unit 6 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph and Susan Geelan, of Marion, Iowa, for $525,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,190 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2012.

Starlite Roof

Hanania Assor and Harvey Diamond sold their Unit B condominium at 9240 Midnight Pass Road to 9240 Midnight Pass Road LLC for $510,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,000 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,600 in 2010.

Point of Rocks Beach

Wendy and Patrick Leahy, of Wesley Chapel, sold their Unit 1 condominium at 1031 Point of Rocks Road to Lytle Clyo Land Ltd. for $497,500. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $232,500 in 2000.

Wendy and Patrick Leahy, of Wesley Chapel, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 1033 Point of Rocks Road to Lauren Millat, of Springboro, Ohio, for $497,500. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 1999.

Tortuga Beach

Michael Allen Beaver and Anita Corrinne Beaver, of Wagoner, Okla., sold their Unit 101 condominium at 8710 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas and Linda Didomenico, of Roselle, Ill., for $485,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,232 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2019.

Whispering Sands

Edith Downes, trustee, of Schererville, Ind., sold the Unit 207 condominium at 101 Whispering Sands Drive to Harold and Shirley Freedman, of Lenoir City, Tenn., for $480,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2016.

The Moorings

Cora Schiavone, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., sold her Unit 17 condominium at 9086 Midnight Pass Road to Matthew John Cross and Hilary Marie Cross, of Cypress, Texas, for $436,900. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2014.

Polynesian Gardens

Andrew and Patricia Dimson, of Rutherford, N.J., sold their Unit M-9 condominium at 1200 Moonmist Circle to Brett and Julie Snow, of Sarasota, for $398,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2015.

Sea Winds

Steven Lapine, of Palos Verdes, Calif., sold his Unit 204 condominium at 6703 Midnight Pass Road to Nancy Lynn Rolli and Allen Thomas Rolli, of Matawan, N.J., for $299,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 964 square feet of living area. It sold for $188,500 in 2017.

PALMER RANCH

The Country Club of Sarasota

Kathy Zahony and McNamara, trustee, and Joseph Edward McNamara Jr., of Nokomis, sold the home at 3749 Spyglass Hill Road to Edward and Sheila Braun, of Sarasota, for $594,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,852 square feet of living area. It sold for $571,000 in 2017.

Turtle Rock

Stephen and Kejia Smith, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5125 Far Oak Circle to Ronald and Erin Sosa, of Sarasota, for $537,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,633 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,500 in 2011.

Byron and Harriet Cobb, of Collierville, Tenn., sold their home at 7920 Meadow Rush Loop to Nhung Barker and Terry Barker, trustees, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,583 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2012.

Villagewalk

Louis and Beverly Melone, of Waterford, Mich., sold their home at 5540 Lucia Place to Mark Jaworowski and Mary Coyle, of Sarasota, for $418,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2004.

Isles of Sarasota

Robert and Carole Salutes, of White Lake, Mich., sold their home at 6043 Benevento Drive to Stephen and Sally Ann Nunemaker, of Sarasota, for $321,500. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It sold for $259,800 in 2009.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

Alexander Wann, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4512 Silver Lining St. to Mason Dancer, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2018.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Parviz and Pari Daneshjoo and Enayatollah and Fatemeh Tabesh sold their Unit 2708 condominium at 4535 Cinnamon Drive to John and Melanie Souza, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $198,000 in 2009.

Palmer Square East

Prestancia 3979 LLC sold the Unit 11 condominium at 3979 Square E. Lane to David and Kathryn Hobbs, of Sarasota, for $247,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,196 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2017.

OSPREY

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Mark and Anne Traynor sold their home at 1093 Mallard Marsh Drive to Richard Bunce and Patricia Bunce, of Osprey, for $639,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,155 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2006.

Kenneth and Lezlie Jackson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1208 Mallard Marsh Drive to Nicholas and Lore Colyvas, of Smithtown, N.Y., for $660,000. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,403 square feet of living area. It sold for $579,000 in 2009.

John and Barbara Speicher, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 668 Clear Creek Drive to David and Suzann Pursell, of Osprey, for $529,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool 2,388 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2011.

Willowbend

George and Jeanne Wood, of Sarasota, sold their home at 654 Crane Prairie Way to Frank Paul Pugliese and Rachel Pugliese, of Osprey, for $640,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,009 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Shores

James Reynolds and Jean Carol Reynolds, of Sammamish, Wash., sold their home at 214 Van Gogh Drive to Anthony DeLoach, of Osprey, for $585,300. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,764 square feet of living area. It sold for $534,000 in 2018.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Angela and Muhannad Jarrar, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1464 Seafarer Drive to Thomas Christeson, of Osprey, for $580,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,923 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2015.

Andrew Collins, of Nokomis, sold his home at 1485 Landview Lane to Henry Meier, trustee, of Osprey, for $460,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,007 square feet of living area. It sold for $397,000 in 2015.

John and Ginger Moritz, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1615 Southbay Drive to Thi Kim Tuyen Do, of Tan Binh District, Viet Nam, for $390,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,886 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2016.

Park Trace Estates

Kirby and Carolee Krause sold their home at 866 Oak Briar Lane to Michael and Joan Maund and Corrine Maund, of Osprey, for $479,900. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,434 square feet of living area.

Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Thomas and Robin Healy, of Huntington, N.Y., sold their Unit K2 condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Theodore and Sarah Filandrianos, of Duxbury, Mass., for $479,800. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $885,700 in 2007.

Bay Oaks Estates

Wyatt and Amanda Fisher, of Laurel, sold their home at 607 Pine Ranch E. Road to Patricia Irene Wright, of Osprey, for $375,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $361,000 in 2019.

Bay Street Village

Elvera Timmons, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 102 condominium at 4235 Expedition Way to Barry and Linda Mae Seymour, of Manistee, Mich., for $282,500. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It sold for $292,400 in 2016.

Towns-End Shores

Daniel and Tiffany Schwarz sold their home at 1821 Highland Road to Jeremy Eickman, of Osprey, for $270,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,184 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2015.

Ogburn’s Addition to the Town of Osprey

Dimitre Kossovski, of Sarasota, sold his home at 220 Patterson Ave. to Jeanalee Youmans, of Osprey, for $247,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,500 in 2014.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Robert and Carolyn Miller, of Venice, sold their home at 2029 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to David and Lisa Sincavage, of Nokomis, for $640,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,048 square feet of living area. It sold for $695,000 in 2006.

Joanna Dawn Schneider, of Ontario, Canada, sold her home at 2173 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Regis Russell Friday, of Nokomis, for $515,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,744 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Woods

Gloria Sussman, trustee, of Randolph, N.J., sold the home at 1569 Vermeer Drive to Bertrand Eugene Higgins, of Nokomis, for $375,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $130,500 in 1992.

Mission Valley Estates

Katherine Williams, of Nokomis, sold her home at 2271 Mission Valey Blvd. to Evelyn Gore, of Nokomis, for $338,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,914 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 1994.