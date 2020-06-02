Rotary donates beach wheelchairs

Rotary Club of Sarasota recently raised money for and donated a pair of beach wheelchairs to Sarasota County.

The wheelchairs, equipped with wide tires to roll over beach sand. will be put to use on Siesta Key's public beach.

At Siesta Beach, beach wheelchairs are available at the beach concessionaire from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone in need of a beach wheelchair outside those hours can contact the Sarasota County ADA Coordinator three days before their visit and make an accommodation request at 941-861-5000.