Rotary Club of Longboat Key hosts Veterans Day drive

There's no luncheon or hurricane-hampered appreciation ceremony this year, but the Rotary goes rolling along in its efforts to raise funds and collect local donations for local veterans. In its eighth consecutive year of Veterans Day celebrations, the Rotary Club of Longboat Key has organized an effort to support Turning Points' Yellow Ribbon Program, which specifically supports veterans experiencing homelessness.

They'll be collecting monetary donations from the community, as well as new or gently used sneakers or bikes for the Yellow Ribbon Program. Sneakers, which are in short supply for the program, can be dropped off at 938 Spanish Drive South, and you can call 703-627-8499 to arrange a bike drop-off.

Monetary donations can be made at LongboatKeyRotary.org or mailed to Rotary LBK Charitable Fund, PO Box 8351, Longboat Key, 34228. Indicate "Veterans Day" in the check memo.