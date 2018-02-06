Rotary Club books gift to Tuttle Elementary

The group handed out more than 120 dictionaries to fourth grade students on Jan. 31.
Members of the Rotary Club of Longboat Key visited Tuttle Elementary School on Jan. 31 with an important purpose. The group handed out more than 120 dictionaries to fourth-grade students and led a discussion about Rotary’s Four Way Test of things we think, say and do. The test has four questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?