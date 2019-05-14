Rotarians united

Members of the Rotary Club of Longboat Key banded together with other Rotarians at the Rotary District Conference of Southwest Florida last weekend in Cape Coral.

Past presidents Carol Erker and Jack Rozance, current club President Susan McGuire and incoming President Nancy Rozance attended the two-day program that highlighted the effects Rotarians have both locally and internationally.

While there, they heard from guest speakers who presented on the club’s “Service above self” motto.

Turtle Tracks

LONGBOAT KEY

May 5- 11

2019 2018

Nests 22 9

False Crawls 20 7

Total as of May 11

2019 2018

Nests 28 12

False Crawls 21 8

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory