Longboat Key Wednesday, May 15, 2019 23 hours ago

Rotarians united

Rotary Club of Longboat Key members attended a rotary conference in Cape Coral last weekend to learn about local and national efforts.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Members of the Rotary Club of Longboat Key banded together with other Rotarians at the Rotary District Conference of Southwest Florida last weekend in Cape Coral.

Past presidents Carol Erker and Jack Rozance, current club President Susan McGuire and incoming President Nancy Rozance attended the two-day program that highlighted the effects Rotarians have both locally and internationally.

While there, they heard from guest speakers who presented on the club’s “Service above self” motto.

 

Turtle Tracks

LONGBOAT KEY

May 5- 11

                        2019     2018

Nests                 22           9

False Crawls    20          7

Total as of May 11

                        2019        2018

Nests                 28             12

False Crawls     21               8

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

