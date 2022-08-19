Rosedale residents seek solutions to community entrance traffic

Filling in the gap of Lena Road might be a major item in Manatee County’s five-year capital improvement plan, but not everyone is excited about the project.

Gregory Matthews, who leads a group of Rosedale residents opposed to the project, said that if the project is completed, it will have negative impacts on his neighborhood. He especially expects the entrance to the community, at the intersection of 54th Drive East and 87th Street East, to be significantly impacted.

Matthews and a fellow resident, Beverly Martin, both voiced their concerns to the County Commission during an Aug. 13 meeting.

“At this intersection, there is going to be a humongous traffic jam,” Matthews told commissioners.

Martin said it already is dangerous at the intersection in front of Rosedale.

She said she has almost been struck coming out of the Rosedale gates as cars race on 54th Drive East to get to the intersection with State Road 70.

Resident Daryle Russell said that within the past month, he and his wife were entering Rosedale from State Road 70 when they witnessed a car, which was attempting to cross the intersection, slam into another car turning out of Rosedale, pushing it across four lanes of traffic.

Lena Road runs along the western outskirts of the community, parallel to 87th Street, the road to the entrance to the community, and also intersects with S.R. 70.

However, there is no eastbound turn available from Lena Road on to S.R. 70. Drivers wishing to turn east on S.R. 70 must travel across 54th Drive East, which connects Lena Road to 87th Street East, and use the traffic light at the intersection in front of Rosedale.

Lena Road currently contains a half-mile gap as it travels south from S.R. 64 and north from S.R. 70. The extension, budgeted for $8,485,949 on the county’s capital improvement plan, will connect the road’s two segments, allowing traffic to move between the state roads. The project is set to begin construction in two to three years.

District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh it was important for the Lena Road connection to be made, but noted county staff members are working to address concerns.

“It is something we’re taking very seriously,” she said.

Kruse said the extension is essential in the case of accidents on I-75, but he understands the concerns.

“Your voices and your concerns are not going unheeded. It is something we’re working on,” Kruse said.

Matthews said motorists coming from Lena Road along 54th Drive East blow through the stop sign at 87th Street East to get to S.R. 70 faster.

“They kind of just breeze through the stop sign,” he said. “Everybody doesn’t do it. Many people do.”

Matthews and many other residents suggested building a new intersection with a stoplight at S.R. 70 and Lena Road. Rosedale resident Debbie Judge said such a light would even help drivers turning west on to S.R. 70.

“The people coming westbound are moving pretty fast,” she said. “It’s a recipe for an accident.”