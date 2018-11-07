Rose Tomason

Rose Tomason, long time resident of Longboat Key, and most recently, Sarasota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, she was married to her loving husband, the late Anthony Tomason, for 30 years. Together they raised their three children, Bruce, Diane, and Barbara, in Florham Park, New Jersey. She was proud of each of their accomplishments.

“She had a spirit that uplifted everyone with whom she came in contact.”

Rose later remarried the late Otto Weingartner and lived happily on Longboat Key for over 35 years. She was passionate about her community and served on the Board of Directors for Longboat Harbor Condominium Association and was an usher and active parishioner at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Rose also volunteered her time at Mote Marine, the Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the Asolo Theater. Most recently, she enjoyed mentoring children in an outreach program associated with Sarasota Bay Club. Frequently invited to model for community fashion shows, you would often find her picture prominently displayed in the Longboat Observer.

She had a spirit that uplifted everyone with whom she came in contact. Rose was happy to have lived such a long and rewarding life, the exact length of which will forever go undisclosed.

Rose is survived by her loving family: Bruce Tomason, Diane and Anthony Shaw, Barbara Tomason, Robert Weingartner, and Barbara DeHart. She was also loving mother-in-law to the late Carol Tomason. Rose had eight grandchildren: Audrey Ward, Meredith Tomason, Danielle DiFiore, David DiFiore, Devon Young, Amy Shaw-Roach, Danielle Ervin and Natalie DeHart. She was overjoyed to have four great grandchildren: Betty and Alice Ward, Rory Ervin, and Caprica Shaw-Roach.

A service will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church on Longboat Key on Saturday, November 10th at 1:00 p.m.

SERVICE:

Saturday, November 10, 1PM

St. Mary Star of the Sea Church



DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation. https://www.smhf.org/giving.