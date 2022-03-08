Rosamelia Toledo Lecea

1944-2022

Rosamelia Toledo Lecea passed away on February 21, 2022. She was born on November 9, 1944 in Puerto Rico. Daughter of parents Jorge Nilo Toledo and Aida Reyna.

She was loved by her many lifelong friends...

She is survived by her beloved husband Liberto (Lee) Lecea Sr, her loving son Luis Lizardi, Sister to Aida Toledo and Jorge Toledo and many other family members including Nieces, Nephews, wonderful grandchildren, and great grandchildren whom affectionally called her ‘Abu’. She was loved by her many lifelong friends including those people who she met throughout her successful career in the Federal Government as well as those in private lives.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on March 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at Grace Community Church 4080 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE:

Saturday, March 12, 11AM

Grace Community Church

4080 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any charitable gifts be made to Tidewell Hospice Lakewood Ranch, Florida. https://tidewellfoundation.org/donate/