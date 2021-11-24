Roger Pettingell hosts 19th annual Pie Day

On the morning of Nov. 24, the Coldwell Banker Realty on St. Armands Circle operated more like a bakery than a real estate office. Realtor Roger Pettingell hosted his 19th annual Pie Day, in which he hands out Yoder's Amish Bakery goodies to his customers. This year, he handed out about 130 of them.

Customers pre-selected their pie from Pettingell and drove by to pick it up from the town's top Realtor. If customers were out of town, Pettingell made a donation to All Faiths Food Bank instead of purchasing a pie.

“Pie Day is one of my favorite days of the year,” Pettingell said in a press release. “It gives us a chance to show our customers how thankful we are that they chose us to help them buy or sell their homes, and we get to see them and catch up.”