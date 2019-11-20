Rockey - Stevenson

ENGAGEMENT

Mr. and Mrs. David Stevenson are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica, to William Rockey, son of Dr. and Mrs. Pat Rockey of Palm Coast, FL. Jessie and Will met in Gainesville at a Gator football tailgate while she was in town visiting a friend.

Three years later, in May, this year, they celebrated the end of their school careers by taking a road trip in Europe. While visiting Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, Will surprised Jessie with a marriage proposal and she accepted. They currently reside in St. Augustine where Jessie is an RN at Flagler Hospital and Will is a dentist, practicing with his dad at Cypress Point Family Dentistry in Palm Coast. The wedding is planned for April 18, 2020, in Sarasota, FL on Longboat Key.