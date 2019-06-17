Robert Senie Biller

June 21, 1923 - June 16, 2019

Robert Biller, known as Bobby or Big Bob to family and friends, died Sunday June 16 at the Inn of Sarasota Bay Club. Born in Henderson, North Carolina Robert was son of the late Jac R. and Dora Biller.

He worked with his father at Biller’s Jewelers in Burlington, North Carolina. He attended University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Robert met Hermine Geisenheimer and they married in 1952. They moved to Greensboro, North Carolina and raised three sons David, Gerald and Richard. Robert was President of Burlington Handbags, Incorporated in Elon College, North Carolina. They were members of the Beth David Synagogue. Robert was an avid golfer at Starmount Country Club in Greensboro. He loved to travel and his travels took him all over the world. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Hermine.

“But nothing in Big Bob’s life was more important than family.”

Bob met Joan Libas of New York and they married in 1979. They resided in Greensboro, North Carolina for many years until Bob’s retirement. They moved to Longboat Key, Florida and became members of Beth Israel Synagogue. They joined Longboat Key Club, Bob enjoyed golf and Joan played tennis. Bob and Joan were also involved in many charitable organizations in Sarasota. But nothing in Big Bob’s life was more important than family.

Robert is survived by his wife Joan of the Sarasota Bay Club and his sons David Biller (Diane) of Kansas, Gerald Biller (Sondra) of Sarasota, Richard Biller (Eve) of Chicago and grandsons Nathan, Jacob and Bryan. He is also survived by Sara Harris (Armand), Benjamin Harris and JoLyn Turner (Laura), stepchildren Robert Libas (Roberta), Nancy Leeds (Harvey), Andy Libas, Matt Saril, grandchildren Jason Libas, Jessica Kurland (Keith) and Annie, Sophie and Zachary Leeds and great grandson Bodhi Kurland.

A graveside service will be held June 19 at Hebrew Cemetery in Greensboro, North Carolina.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations be made in his name to Post 21 Club, a charity helping families with autistic adult children (post21club.org).