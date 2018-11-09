Robert Philip Coyne

November 28, 1941- November 8, 2018

Mr. Robert (Bob) Philip Coyne, of Longboat Key, Florida and Osterville, Massachusetts, born on November 28, 1941 in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Eleanor Scully Coyne and the late George Kermit Coyne, Sr., passed away at age 76 on November 8, 2018 in Sarasota, Florida.

He was predeceased by his brother, Capt. George Kermit Coyne, Jr. He left this world surrounded by family at peace with no regrets and grateful for a life well-lived.

Bob attended Boston University for undergraduate and graduate school, receiving Master’s Degrees in Business and Education. From 1966 to 1968, Bob served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service during the Vietnam War. He worked for 34 years as a High School Educator and Administrator at Somerville High School in Somerville, Massachusetts until he retired in 1993.

Bob was married to Susan Lewis Coyne. He is survived by his wife; his two sons, Daniel Robert Coyne and Christopher Lewis Coyne; his sons’ wives, Rebecca (Becky) Drees Coyne and Marissa Leigh Coyne; four grandchildren, Harrison Lewis Coyne, Ryan Gabriel Coyne, Bain Elizabeth Coyne, and Francesa (Frankie) Rose Coyne; and nephew, George Kermit Coyne, III. He will be forever missed by his family, but his spirit will be with all at the start of every new day.

“Bob considered his greatest accomplishments to be his over 50-year devotion to his wife, and his love for his two sons, their wives and four grandchildren.”

Bob considered his greatest accomplishments to be his over 50-year devotion to his wife, and his love for his two sons, their wives and four grandchildren. On Cape Cod and in Florida, he was fortunate to have wide circles of friends whom he cherished. To his final day, he remained a true fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and BU Terriers, relishing in the many Championships achieved over the last 15 years. He adored all of his dogs and cats as comforting companions; embraced taking his sons to myriad sporting events, including early morning car rides to hockey rinks and ski mountains throughout New England during cold winters; and he walked thousands of miles at Milton Academy’s outdoor track, pacing various athletic venues, the roads around his homes, and throughout the world. Bob was always curious about what might be around the next corner. All in his life appreciated what made Bob unique which included: unwavering devotion and commitment to his family; a great sense of loyalty; exploring the seven continents and major oceans with his wife and life partner; strong faith in God and Catholicism; love of Country; impassioned political debate; two forehands in tennis; and an innate ability to find more golf balls than he ever lost.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in Bob’s name to Sarasota Memorial Hospital (https://www.smh.com) and Tidewell Hospice (https://tidewellhospice.org). Bob will be laid to rest with his late parents and with military honors at a family plot at Mosswood Cemetery in Cotuit, Massachusetts. John-Lawrence Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 3778 Falmouth Road (Route 28), Marstons Mills, Massachusetts (https://www.ccgfuneralhome.com/locations/marstons-mills/).

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Bob will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, Florida (http://www.stmarylbk.org) at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

For on-line condolences and directions please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.

SERVICE:

Wednesday, December 5, 10:30AM

St. Mary Star of the Sea, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, Florida,

http://www.stmarylbk.org

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in Bob’s name to Sarasota Memorial Hospital (https://www.smh.com) and Tidewell Hospice (https://tidewellhospice.org).