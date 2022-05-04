Robert Marshall Hurst

1933-2022

The Honorable Robert Marshall Hurst, 89, of Longboat Key, Florida passed away Friday April 22, 2022.

Born April 12, 1933, in Providence, RI, his formative years were spent at Moses Brown Prep School in Providence and then Bowden College in Brunswick, Maine. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on the U.S.S. Tidewater during the Korean War. After the Navy, he attended the University of Richmond Law School then took a job at the law firm of John Rust, Sr. in Fairfax, VA. Bob became the Chief Judge of Fairfax County Court Judicial System until he retired in 1991.

After retirement, his first wife, Jane Hutton Hurst passed away. He traveled extensively with his second wife, Judith Price-Hurst. They move to Longboat Key, FL where they have been residents ever since. He was an avid golfer and past member of the Country Club of Fairfax in Fairfax, VA and the Meadows Country Club in Sarasota, FL. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He is survived by his three children: Dr. James Hurst and his wife, Barbara, Rob Hurst and his wife, Connie, Susan Edgar and her husband, Tom; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his stepdaughter, Leigh Harris; stepson, Joseph Price and his wife, Dawn and his brother, Dr. Alfred Hurst and his wife, Jean of Cape Cod, MA.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE:

Thursday, May 26, 1PM

Sarasota National Cemetery

9810 State Road 72

Sarasota, Florida 34241

DONATIONS:

