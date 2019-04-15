Robert M. “Bob” Dutton, Sr.

1929-2019

Robert M. Dutton, Sr. passed away on February 23, 2019 under hospice care at home. He was born February 4, 1929 in Springfield TWP, Iowa.

The family moved to Blue Earth, Minnesota shortly after he was born, and after 14 years of life on the dairy farm he decided to strike out on his own. He found his first job as a lineman for the telephone company and at the age of 17 he joined the Army Air Corps and was discharged in 1947. After attending college, he worked in sales for a publishing house and met and married his first wife, Marlys. The marriage was to last 57 years until her death at age 74. He was introduced to his second wife, Laura, through friends and they immediately hit it off. They spent their summers in Hendersonville, North Carolina and their winters in Longboat Key.

Over the course of his life, Robert was quite the entrepreneur. He owned the Manhattan Beach Lodge on Big Trout Lake in Minnesota in the mid 1950s as well as starting several businesses including an advertising agency that specialized in promoting upscale restaurants. The agency was so successful that it caught the eye of the Sheraton Corporation, which eventually bought the agency and hired Robert, moving him to Sheraton’s headquarters in Boston.

While living on the south shore of Boston, he branched out to be the captain of his 32 foot cabin cruiser, including many weekend trips to Martha’s Vineyard that the family will always cherish.

Tired of the Northeast winter weather, the family moved to Longboat Key in 1972. He was an avid golfer and until his death held the distinction of most years of membership at the Longboat Key Club. Robert and his son Brett have won numerous golf tournaments and their trophies were some of his most proud possessions.

Robert is survived by his wife Laura Dutton, his sister Marion Eastvold of Forest City, Iowa, and his three children. Wendy Democh (Roger) of Sarasota, Dr. Robert Dutton, Jr. (Andrea) of Woodstock, NY, and Brett Dutton (JoAnn) of Bradenton. Robert is also survived by three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

