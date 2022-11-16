Robert Leo Greiwe

1932-2022

Robert Leo Greiwe, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Hadley) Greiwe for 59 years. Loving father of Kimberly (James) Gusweiler, Jeanene “Gigi” Robison, John (Rebecca) Greiwe, Barbara Greiwe, and Kathleen (Craig) Alexander. He was fondly known as Bo to 18 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Also survived by all his siblings, Richard (Rosemary) Greiwe, Madge (Edward) Alf, Clara Lee “Conky” Greiwe, and Elizabeth (Thomas) Beresford; and countless nieces, nephews and their spouses.

He passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on November 9, 2022. He was born on March 2, 1932 to the late Mary Elizabeth and Eugene Greiwe. He graduated from St. Xavier High School and the University of Cincinnati’s Design, Art and Architecture program. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. After college, he joined the family business of Greiwe Interiors. He is the only person in the tristate area to receive all five ASID design awards from the American Society of Interior Designers. One was for the ‘Spirit of America’, an authentic 1850 steamboat replica. He was also instrumental in the design of the Great Seal of Ohio. He made lifelong friends with many of those who worked with him, and his clients.

Above all, Bob will be remembered for his storytelling and his sense of humor.

When he wasn’t working, you could find him on the tennis court. At 75, he achieved a #1 ranking from the US Tennis Association for singles in the TriState area. He was an accomplished painter and had numerous art shows of his oil and watercolor paintings. He is the author of three books - 2 of family history, and one ornery autobiography of growing up in Cincinnati, “Life on Thin Ice”. Bob also enjoyed over 40 years in Longboat Key, FL with family and his friends sailing and playing tennis. There were also memorable vacations to Michigan at Portage and Boyne. Above all, Bob will be remembered for his storytelling and his sense of humor.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, November 18 from 5-7 pm at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, 45208. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 19 at 9:30 am at St. Gertrude Church, 6543 Miami Ave., Cincinnati, 45243. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to University of Cincinnati Foundation, Attn: Robert Greiwe Scholarship Fund, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati, 45219 or St. Xavier High School, Attn: Robert and Kathleen Greiwe Scholarship Fund, 600 W. North Bend Road, Cincinnati, 45224. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.