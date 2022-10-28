We are sad to announce the death of Robert John Katstra.
We are sad to announce the death of Robert John Katstra. Bob passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022 at the age of 89. After serving in the Air Force and the Korean War, he was an airline pilot for over 38 years with Eastern Airlines. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Trudy Katstra, and three children: Lisa Kollock, Kathy Flores, and Jon Katstra. Bob also leaves behind nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
