Robert J. "Bob"Berns

May 9, 1925 - July 15, 2018

Robert J. "Bob" Berns. 93. of Longboat Key, FL, formerly of Massachusetts passed away peacefully on July 15, 2018 with his loving partner by his side.

He was predeceased by his wife Norma Berns, and is survived by his daughters Alison (David) Simon & Betsy (Walter) Stark, sons Bruce (Marcia) Berns & Louis (Pauline) Berns, grandchildren Emily Stern, Debra Stern Christy, Ashley Stern, & Jordan Berns, and loving companion Barbara Pressman.

“He was an avid squash and tennis player, who enjoyed the camaraderie of his family and friends.”

Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was an avid squash and tennis player, who enjoyed the camaraderie of his family and friends. He was an active member of Temple Beth Israel, where he had been the House Manager. He also was V.O.A.D. Chairman active with Emergency Management of Sarasota County Government as a dedicated volunteer.

Services will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, July 27th at Temple Beth Israel on Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, with a reception luncheon in his honor following the service.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Temple Beth Israel of Longboat Key, FL. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.

SERVICE:

Friday, July 27th, 11:30AM

Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Rd, Longboat Key, FL 34228 (941) 383-3428; https://tbi-lbk.org/

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the Temple Beth Israel of Longboat Key