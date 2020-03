Robert Gray

Robert Gray, 82, of Weems, Virginia, formerly of Longboat Key, Florida, passed away March 15, 2020. He retired as an Operating Engineer for Local 825.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruth Laura Gray; sons, Kenneth Robert Gray (Kathy), Richard Gray (Helen), Jeffrey Gray (Kathy) and Mark Gray; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

He enjoyed golfing and fishing.