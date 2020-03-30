Robert “Fred” Ruth Jr.

1925-2020

Robert “Fred” Ruth Jr., age 95, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on March 26, 2020. He was born March 8, 1925 in Asheville, North Carolina to the late Robert Sr. and Viola (Lance) Ruth.

Fred proudly served in the US Army from 1942-1945, he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Georgia Tech University and served as a Deacon at Southside Baptist Church. Fred worked for Peterson Manufacturing, retiring after 51 years. He enjoyed playing the game of golf with his family.

He is survived by his sons, Steve Ruth (Sarah) and Dave Ruth (Lori); sister, Helen Ruth and grandchildren, Peyton McDaniel, Whitney Drake, Kara Clark, Cady Ruth and Charlee Ruth and 5 great grandchildren. Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Ruth.

Services are private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund. Mail checks made out to Manatee Community Foundation (LWRCF/Fred Ruth in memo line) to 2820 Manatee Ave West, Bradenton FL 34205.

DONATIONS:

