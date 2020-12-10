Robert Eric Endres (Bob)

1942-2020

In Sarasota / Longboat Key, Florida December 4, 2020 at the age of 78 following a long illness.

Husband of Sandra (nee Lynch) Endres for 47 years. Dearest Brother of Herman John Endres of West Seneca, NY and Sister-in-law Ingeborg. Loving Uncle to Karen, Diane and Eric. Also survived by 15 Nieces and Nephews.

Robert was born on June 27, 1942 In Buffalo, NY, the second son of Herman Joseph and Marie (Rager) Endres. He is a U.S. Army veteran having served six and a half years in Korea and Germany. After returning home he met his future wife Sandy who worked for Eastern and Continental Airlines. Picking up the travel bug he joined his Father and Brother in the family business Endres Travel Service.

After their Father’s death in 1985 the brothers operated the business for over 50 years in Buffalo and Rochester. Robert enjoyed golfing and was invited to many industry outings at courses in the U.S. and Europe. He and Sandy were members of the East Aurora Country Club for 32 years where they enjoyed many happy times with the wonderful friends that they met there.

Group travel became his specialty when he along with retired Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Light who was also part of our team secured visas (in Canada) for recently opened China travel. They escorted along with Sandy a large contingent of Western New York executives and business people who turned out to be the first U.S. group from our region to be welcomed there.

Eventually Sandy and Robert moved permanently to Longboat Key, Florida where Robert continued booking groups on European River Cruises, and they especially enjoyed traveling with their friends.

He was a wonderful Husband, Brother and Friend. He will be missed by all who knew him as he now takes his final trip. First class of course.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE:

Wednesday, January 27, 11AM

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church

40 N Adams Dr; Sarasota