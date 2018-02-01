Robert Aaron Shure 1931-2018



ROBERT AARON SHURE (Bob), Aug. 2, 1931 – Jan. 14, 2018, died at age 86, of complications from a stroke in Sarasota, Florida.

He is survived by his loving sister, Myrna, his cousins Dionne Laufman, Laurien Laufman, Harriet (Liza) Moses, their children, David and Robin Weigert, Gabriela Kogut, Andrew and Daniel Moses, and their grandchildren, Sophie and Zachary Weigert, Sam and Ryan Moses, and Cole and Jake Moses.

Born in Chicago, he attended Stanford University on a tennis scholarship, and graduated in 1953. Also from Stanford University, Bob received a master’s degree in Humanities and Science in 1963, specializing in Speech and Drama. He was on the faculty of Oswego State College and the University of Connecticut, and was a published author, most notably of the cult-classic “Twink,” and “Digby and Marie,” books of humorous dialogues. With Heikke Sarmanto, an internationally known Finnish jazz pianist and composer, Bob wrote lyrics to several pieces, including “Man With a Sax,” and his radio fantasies have been broadcast over numerous public radio stations, and he has had plays performed at the acclaimed Edinburgh Festival.

Bob was an avid sports fan, loved the New England Patriots, and thoroughly analyzed nearly every tennis match played in the Grand Slams, the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the French Open. And he was fortunate enough to see his beloved Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016.

Bob’s family and friends will miss his wry sense of humor and sensitivity to the thoughts, feelings and needs of others.

A memorial service and reception will be held from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Joseph Gawler’s Sons Funeral Home, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20016.

DONATIONS: May be made to the American Heart Association in Bob’s name at www.heart.org, by calling 1-800-242-8721 or by sending to the American Heart Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas, 75231