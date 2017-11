As a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Vietnam, Lakewood Ranch's Ron Babcock spoke to students at Braden River High School on Nov. 8.

"I am sharing a story about a 17-year-old high school dropout who became a leader," Babcock said. "I think it is important for students to be aware of what it is like to be a veteran, and to be aware of America, veterans and the important of serving America."