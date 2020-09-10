Riverview volleyball player commits to dream school

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many high school athletes have been unable to take visits to the schools recruiting them.

That wasn't an issue for Riverview beach and indoor volleyball junior McKenna Flaherty.

Flaherty is familiar with Florida State, one of the schools recruiting her. Four members of her family either attend or are alumni of the Tallahassee school. Her brother, Connor Flaherty, is a senior there, and her sister, Devyn Flaherty, is a sophomore on the Seminoles softball team. McKenna Flaherty said her family goes to every FSU football home game and the first road game, no matter where. She's loved the school since she was young, and that love has only intensified since college volleyball became more of a possibility.

Riverview junior McKenna Flaherty said she thinks the Rams' indoor volleyball team will grow as the season goes along. Courtesy photo.

"I have been to the FSU (volleyball) camp four years in a row," Flaherty said. "It has always been my dream to play there. I watch my sister play softball for them and that's who I want to be, too. I want to follow in her footsteps."

Her dream came true on Aug. 1 when she verbally committed to play for the Seminoles' beach volleyball team. Flaherty said she had been talking with other schools, but her love of FSU was too strong. Flaherty will be giving up indoor volleyball in college, which is OK with her even though she will miss the more team-oriented play. Beach volleyball, she said, is where her heart lies. Flaherty said she likes the personal responsibility and the fact she's involved in every play.

"Growing up here, I also just love being on the beach," Flaherty said. "It's nicer to look at."

For all of Flaherty's success in volleyball, it took her a while to find her sport. Her first sport was softball, which she said she began playing when she was 5. McKenna Flaherty said she first looked into volleyball when her brother began playing. She would go to practice with him and learn the ins and outs of the sport, she said. Once she tried it herself, there was no going back. She played both sports for a while, sticking with softball through her freshman year at Riverview — which allowed her to play a season with her sister — before giving it up.

Fast Facts with McKenna Flaherty Best TV show she's watched recently: "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (Netflix) Favorite subject: Math Hobbies: Spending time with family and friends; In general, keeping a balance between volleyball and everything else Best advice received: "You just do you, and that's good enough." (From her sister, Devyn Flaherty) How to best describe her personality: "I'm energetic. I go with the flow."

At FSU, Flaherty will again be with her sister for a year, which she's excited about. Flaherty said Devyn Flaherty helped her throughout the recruitment process, advising her on what to say to coaches and calming her down when she got anxious. It brought them closer together, Flaherty said. She will also be with Madison Binkley, her Riverview senior teammate and a fellow beach volleyball commit. Binkley is a captain on the Rams' indoor team as well, alongside Ella Pfeil.

The Rams (0-1) started their season Tuesday night with a 3-0 (25-18; 25-23; 25-15) road loss against Port Charlotte High (2-0), which is expected to be one of the top programs in the region. The Rams are young this year, Flaherty said, but she believes they'll blossom into a contender by year's end thanks to the leadership of Binkley, Pfeil and Coach Nickie Halbert.

"It feels like people aren't expecting us to be as good," Flaherty said. "But we have amazing seniors and since being back in the gym, things have been going well. We're doing what we need to do to get better. We're working hard and it has been super fun."