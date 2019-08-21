Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Carlye Perrigo

Carlye Perrigo is a junior setter on the Riverview High volleyball team. Perrigo had 22 assists Aug. 21 in the Rams' season-opening, straight-set home win against Lakewood Ranch High.

When did you start playing volleyball?

I started after watching (U.S. volleyball gold medalist) Kerri Walsh Jennings play in the 2012 Olympics. That really inspired me, and I ended up loving it.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the team aspects. We have turned into a family here. It is so much fun being around these girls every day.

What is your best skill?

Setting the ball for our hitters and communicating with everyone on the court.

What is your favorite memory?

Last year, making the final four. We were the underdogs (against Central High). No one thought we would win. Beating them was a great feeling. It was a three-hour car ride home afterwards, and everyone was so happy.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Adjusting to different coaches and learning what they want from you. Here it has been a bit easier because Coach (Nickie Halbert) was a setter herself. I can relate to her in that way and look up to her.

What is your favorite food?

Sushi, I will eat it from anywhere.

Which superpower would you pick?

Flying, so I could go anywhere I wanted.

Where would you go first?

I think Thailand. I like the culture and environment there. It would be so different from anywhere I have been before.

What is your favorite subject?

I like science. I like the experimental part and doing cool stuff, like making explosions.

What is the best advice you have received?

Go out there and have fun. Make some memories, because you never know if it is going to happen again.

Finish this sentence: "Carlye Perrigo is …"

… Someone who loves to make new friends and meet new people.