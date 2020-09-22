Prose and Kohn: Riverview volleyball uses challenges to its advantage

This sports season is going to be challenging for every program, but the Riverview High volleyball team has been challenged especially hard.

Not only have the Rams had to replace three seniors off last year's 22-7 team, including current Kentucky freshman Riah Walker, but for approximately the last two weeks, they have also been without two senior captains because of COVID-19 contact tracing. (Neither player has tested positive, Coach Nickie Halbert said, but they remain out as a precaution.)

So the Rams, a young team already, have been forced to quickly grow up. The season started with a 3-0 loss to Port Charlotte High. It was followed by a sweep of Sarasota Christian, then a 2-1 loss to Plant High at Venice's Battle at the Beach on Sept. 11. It wasn't ideal, but then something happened: In their next game at the event, Riverview played Port Charlotte again, the team that swept them in the season opener three days before.

This time, Riverview won, 2-0. It was a boost for the team, a sign for the younger players that yes, there's talent here, it just has to be unlocked. But consistency was lacking. The next day, they lost 2-1 to the Community School of Naples and 2-0 to Venice High and Cardinal Mooney High. Wouldn't you know it, though, that once again Riverview would get revenge for a sweep? On Sept. 15, the Rams downed Venice 3-1. Junior McKenna Flaherty, a Florida State beach volleyball commit, had 25 kills and 21 digs in that match, and junior Alexa Horiuchi had 43 assists.

"I think some of the underclassmen found an individual identity in terms of leadership," Halbert said. "In knowing that they had to step up. I'm confident that our team knows who we are now. We know we can compete no matter the circumstance. I think that's a great identity to have."

Horiuchi, in particular, has risen in the Rams' time of need. Horiuchi switched to setter from libero (defensive specialist) during the offseason. She had played it a bit in the past, but never for long stretches and never for a varsity program that always expects big things. Halbert said Horiuchi has been acting as a captain with the two seniors sidelined and has done a great job of in her new role.

It hasn't been as easy as she's made it look.

"The game is played at faster pace," Horiuchi said. "I have maybe one second to think about what the best option is each time. You have to consider the blockers on the other side and the position of your hitters on your side. You have to be smart about it."

The Rams stand at 5-5, which in most years wouldn't mean much; they would have at least half a season to go. This year, the pandemic has shortened the season. The Rams' last regular season game is scheduled for Oct. 8. They have won three matches in a row, but Halbert said she still sees some things that need correcting. During their win streak, the Rams have fallen behind in each match, only to come back and snag victory. Halbert said she would prefer not to be forced to do that, though it is nice knowing her team has that ability if it is needed.

Another salve? Riverview will get their seniors back soon. Halbert said one can start playing Friday, the other Saturday. With those players back and the team's young core more experienced, there's no doubt the Rams have the potential to be as good as ever — pandemic challenges or not.