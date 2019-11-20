 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 4 hours ago

Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Shon Devald

The Riverview High soccer player talks his passing ability and recovering from an injury.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Shon Devald is a junior forward on the Riverview High boys soccer team. He had two goals and two assists in the Rams' 4-1 home win against Southeast High on Nov. 19. He attends classes at Pine View School. 

When did you start playing soccer?

I started 12 years ago. I played a few different sports when I was younger, trying to decide what I liked. For me, soccer was the most fun. 

What is the appeal to you?

I love the amount of teamwork it requires. Other sports, it is different. Football, for example, you almost have a bunch of teams within one overall team. Soccer, everyone is the same. It creates a nice chemistry. 

What is your best skill?

My positioning is strong. I seem to always be at the right place at the right time when I need to score a goal. 

What is your favorite memory?

I play club soccer for Braden River Soccer Club now, but last season I played for Chargers Soccer Club. We played in the Florida State Cup last summer and I scored a game-winning goal in one of our matches. 

What has been your biggest challenge?

I broke my leg early last season. I was hit with a slide tackle from behind and landed on my leg wrong. I was out for three months, including one month of physical therapy, so I missed most of the high school season. The toughest part was mental, not being able to play with my team. I feel great now, though. 

What is your goal for this season?

I want the team to win districts and then win regionals. Since I have played for Riverview, we have reached the regional tournament but then lost. I want us to move past that level this year. 

What is your favorite food?

I love pizza. I will eat any normal type of pizza that is around. 

What is your favorite movie?

I don't know if I can pick one favorite, but I like comedies a lot. 

What is your favorite subject?

AP Psychology. It is interesting. We watch a lot of cool videos and it is easy to relate to the things we learn about. 

Which superpower would you pick?

I want to be able to fly. That way, I could go wherever I wanted. 

What is the best advice you have received?

A coach at a showcase once told me to just keep playing. I have the passion, I just need to work hard and continue what I am doing. 

Finish this sentence: "Shon Devald is …"

… Creative. When I play, I tend to be creative with the ball when I am passing to my teammates. 

