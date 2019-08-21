Riverview volleyball has signs of long-term prosperity

On a red board hanging in the Riverview High volleyball locker room, among sticky notes adorned with motivational words and team goals, is a purple one in the center of the board that says “roots.”

Rams coach Nickie Halbert had asked her players to fill the board with things they believe describe their program, or words they believe the public would use to describe them. Out of all of them — “strong,” “sportsmanship,” “positive mindset” — ”roots” means the most to Halbert.

She is entering her third season as coach. Sometimes it feels longer than that, she said. Sometimes it feels like she just arrived. Since taking over the Rams, cultivating a program has been her biggest goal. Before she arrived, she said, Riverview was inconsistent, a few strong seasons followed by down ones. By planting the seeds of success from the beginning, stressing the importance of developing chemistry through off-court hangs and getting the little details right, she hoped to help the program grow into an annual contender.

Riverview senior Riah Walker is committed to Kentucky.

The third season is key in this endeavor. The Rams had success in Halbert’s first two seasons, reaching the Class 8A final four in 2018 with a five-set underdog win against Central High. Keeping at that level again in 2019 would show the program progress Halbert wanted.

When her players wanted “roots” as part of their board, Halbert knew her efforts were not in vain. The players know her teachings are the way to consistent success, and they are all-in.

“That’s what it is all about for a coach,” Halbert said. “Seeing that what you are saying is connecting. I am always surprised at what they pick up on. Sometimes I don’t think they are listening but they actually are. I’m going, ‘Oh my gosh, you actually understand me and get it.’ ”

Through one match in 2019, the Rams — now in Class 7A after Florida High School Athletic Association shuffling — are more than just talk. They took down new district opponent Lakewood Ranch High in straight sets Aug. 21. Senior libero Riah Walker, a University of Kentucky commit, had 33 digs. With Walker on defense, Halbert said, not much has changed from 2018 in that regard.

The Rams will be more well-rounded offensively, Halbert said, after the graduation of Abby Quigley in May. Against Lakewood Ranch, junior Madison Binkley, a Florida State commit, and sophomore McKenna Flaherty each had 10 kills. Junior setter Carlye Perrigo had 22 assists. It wasn’t a perfect performance, Halbert said, but it was a good starting point. The team believes it has the tools to make it back to the final four. It will be a difficult task.

If you go What: Riverview High volleyball vs. Cardinal Mooney High When: 7 p.m. Aug. 27 Where: Riverview High Why: The cross-town rivals are two of the strongest programs in the state; Riverview made the Class 8A final four last season while Cardinal Mooney reached the Class 5A championship game Note: Because of FHSAA changes, Riverview is now a Class 7A program, and Cardinal Mooney is in Class 3A

“We have a target on our backs this year,” Walker said. “We are going to get every team’s best game. We are excited for that. We scheduled tough teams on purpose. We are an older team this year while mixing in some new people. I think we are even closer this year.”

Perrigo said the team is not expecting anything. The Rams want to earn everything that comes to them, she said.

It all aligns with the goal at the top of the team’s board.

“Win. States.”

That would be the strongest sign of roots cultivation of all.