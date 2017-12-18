Riverview High selected for inclusion and diversity program

Riverview High School was selected to participate in a program to promote the inclusion and success of under-represented students in the International Baccalaureate program.

Riverview is one of 100 schools in the United States to implement the IB Excellence and Equity Initiative (E2), which is designed to provide more opportunities for success to low-income students or students of color.

School leaders and faculty will receive specialized training and work to remove barriers for underrepresented students to participate in the IB Diploma Program and Career-related Program. The goal is to empower more students to graduate with the skills and tools needed for post-secondary education and lifelong learning.

“We look forward to expanding our DP and CP participation rates in order to prepare more students to find success as life-long learners,” Riverview IB Coordinator James R. Minor said in a release from Sarasota County Schools. “Our teachers and leaders are excited to increase the impact of an international curriculum in our school community.”

The E2 initiative will be implemented at Riverview High through 2019.