Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Sean White

Sean White is a rising senior quarterback for the Riverview High football team. He has receivied six collegiate offers, and coach Josh Smithers said he has been impressed with White's offseason work.

When did you start playing football?

I was introduced to the game by my family when I was young. My family ran the Sarasota Sun Devils flag football organization. I started playing tackle football when I was in seventh grade and I started playing quarterback in eighth grade.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the competition. Lining up against another team and proving yourself against them.

What is your best skill?

Not getting knocked down by a mistake. If I make a mistake or throw an interception, I'm going to go right back and lead a touchdown drive.

What is your favorite memory?

Last year's playoff game against Manatee High. That was our best passing game of the season. I threw for 200 yards and the receivers were catching everything. The whole team just clicked.

What has been the focal point of the offseason?

Getting our new receivers in the mix and just overall improving. Last year our offense was run-heavy. We want to transition that a bit to the passing game, to balance things.

What are your goals for the season?

The main goal is to win a state championship. I don't have any number goals in mind for myself. I just want to win games.

What is your favorite food?

Spaghetti and meatballs.

What is your favorite movie?

"Gladiator."

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want regeneration, like Wolverine.

What is your favorite subject?

History. I like learning about what happened before our time.

What is the best advice you have received?

No one is going to remember the mistakes you make, only your great moments.

Finish this sentence: "Sean White is ... "

... Hard-working.